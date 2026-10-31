Joanna Gaines Gets Fans’ Mouths Watering With Culinary Creations

HGTV alum Joanna Gaines is well-known for her design expertise. But she’s also a tremendous cook.

In Waco, Texas, Chip and Joanna Gaines have several exciting things for visitors to see and do. When fans aren’t visiting their shops, they might stop by their restaurant, the Magnolia Table. It’s just a little over two miles from the Silos and the perfect place for a bite to eat.

In a new social media post, Joana truly got fans’ mouths watering with some of her tasty dishes.

Joanna Gaines Teases Her Delicious Cooking

Joanna Gaines has published three cookbooks, which fans have loved collecting over the years. But nothing truly beats trying the “Fixer Upper” star’s food in person.

“Whether you’re in the mood for the most amazing, giant cinnamon roll OR something a little lighter like a chicken Caesar wrap or turkey sandwich, Magnolia Table is the place to eat here in Waco, Tx,” the entrepreneur captioned a new Instagram post.

The video featured Gaines cutting into a gooey cinnamon roll with plenty of icing oozing out before cutting to a pair of delectable sandwiches and chips.

Several fans expressed how delicious everything looked and how much they wanted to visit the Magnolia Table in person.

“We ate there this morning for breakfast! Biscuits and the butter flight along with a pumpkin spice latte with a side of eggs and bacon for protein!!!! It was super yummy and the staff was lovely!!❤️” one follower shared their experience in the comments.

“😍That’s a beauty. I can almost taste it with my eye but I’d rather taste it with my mouth 😋” another chimed in.

“That looks Delicious 😋 yummy enjoy 😋” a third added.

The Family Is Ready for the Holiday Season

When visitors are finished dining at the Magnolia Table, they might like to stop by the Gaines family’s shops to create some magical holiday memories. In another Instagram update, Joanna revealed that her team was hard at work on their Christmas displays.

“I knew there was a reason for keeping every visual display in the warehouse 🤭Come visit the Holiday Shop at Magnolia Home at the Silos for all things festive!” the mother of five captioned the video as she gleefully showed fans around the store.

Gaines explained that her family’s market was a great place to purchase souvenirs. But for true holiday inspiration, she recommended everyone drop by Magnolia Home.

“Whether it’s bedroom, dining, living, and now, with it being the holiday shop, you’ll see that woven into all these spaces. Good thing I’m a hoarder on these visual displays,” Joanna joked.

There are also plenty of opportunities for families to stop and take a sweet photo together. Overall, the Gaines family worked hard to bring some holiday joy to shoppers.

Plenty of fans would love to visit the Gaines family’s shops and restaurant in Waco, but it’s not quite feasible. Though nothing would match an in-person experience, Magnolia has teamed up with Target to offer fans the best holiday decor.

Fans can now shop the “Hearth & Hand with Magnolia” collection in Target stores and online.