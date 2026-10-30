HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Shares Son’s Health Update After Asking Fans to Pray

Jenny Marrs asked fans to pray for her son Ben as he prepared to undergo surgery for a torn meniscus. The HGTV star shared updates throughout the day, eventually revealing that the operation went better than expected.

On October 29, Marrs took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet family photo and a bit of good news. “The boys started their first job and we finished a project that was two years in the making yesterday,” she wrote. “It was a good day.”

The HGTV star followed it up with a request for prayers for one of her sons. “Will y’all say a prayer for Ben? He has surgery this morning for a torn meniscus,” she noted.

Marrs later shared an update from the hospital, explaining that she was missing her late mother-in-law, who worked there.

“They just took Ben back for surgery,” she shared. “Donna (Dave’s mom) worked here at this hospital and on this floor for years. Ben’s surgeon is a friend and Donna was his nurse. He prayed over our boy and all of Donna’s nurse friends have stopped in to hug me and check on Ben.”

“Goodness I miss her, especially on days like today,” the “Fixer to Fabulous” star added.

Several hours later, Marrs shared a screenshot of a text message with the doctor operating on her son. “Able to repair his complex tear. I’ll be out in a few,” the doctor wrote. Marrs responded, “Amazing news!”

She noted, “Thank you for praying for Ben! We are home and getting him settled. The surgery went better than expected and now we focus on healing!”

Dave & Jenny Marrs Rally Fans to Help ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Family

Dave and Jenny Marrs have been using their platform to shine a light on a St. Jude family featured in a special season 7 episode of “Fixer to Fabulous” who are now facing health challenges.

The HGTV stars first provided a health update about Teal Esmeyer and her family, asking fans to pray and donate.

On October 27, Marrs took to Instagram to share the latest on how the efforts were going.

She included a video with an introduction to the Esmeyers, showing some of the before and after of the renovation process.

“I just wanted to remind everyone how amazing, fun, beautiful and humble the Esmeyer family is,” Marrs wrote in the caption. “We had the privilege of meeting them last summer and their story has impacted our entire family.”

She continued, “Teal has been in nightly prayers at our house ever since. She is just the brightest light and absolutely radiates joy. She loves Disney princesses, anything crafty and swimming in her pool!”

“Let’s keep it going, friends. Let’s keep praying and sharing and giving,” the HGTV star wrote. “I have to be honest, my goal at the beginning of this fundraiser was to bless them with enough unexpected cash to order in Teal’s favorite meals and a few of her favorite toys.”

Marrs added, “But now, because you all have shown up in such a big way, my goal is to financially bless them in a way that buys them time with their girl not worrying about bills and work and all the things that continue to pour in even when your own world has stopped turning.”