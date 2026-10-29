Jasmine Roth Addresses What Fans Are Getting Wrong About Her Third Baby: ‘It Just Isn’t True’

Jasmine Roth is setting the record straight about a misconception some fans had about her third pregnancy. The HGTV star revealed what people have been getting wrong about her growing family.

Jasmine Roth Sets the Record Straight About Third Baby

On October 28, Roth took to Instagram to share details about her and husband Brett’s decision to have another child.

“Some people think this is an accident, actually it isn’t at all. Let me explain … ” she wrote on the first slide of the family snuggling their new addition.

Roth said that after welcoming their third daughter, “It’s been an absolute joy seeing my other daughters get to meet their little sister.”

“But there’s one thing that people keep assuming, and it just isn’t true,” she noted.

The HGTV star continued, “Since I’m 42 years old, a business owner, and also a ‘full-time mom’ there’s an assumption that this baby was an ‘accident’ or we didn’t consider what it might mean to add another child to our family right now.”

“But what they don’t know is that I’m in the most intentional stage of my life yet,” she shared. “Which considering that I’ve always been a goal oriented and ‘planned out’ person is really saying something.”

Roth shared that she knew shortly after having their second daughter that they wanted to have another child.

“In this case, I was just 10 days shy of my 40th birthday when I gave birth to my second daughter and immediately I knew that our family wasn’t done growing,” she explained. “I sat with that idea for a while (over a year) because it wasn’t how I’d expected to feel and I wanted to make sure it was real.”

The “Roast My Rental” star explained how she and her husband had “set the tone for our lives to be incredibly intentional.”

“Once you take that first step to trust your gut, it only builds from there and it’s hard to go back,”she added.

Roth shared that “having a baby at 42, essentially starting over, isn’t the norm.”

“So much so that people assume it was an accident — a bit of unbelievable luck,” she noted. “But what I know is the hard work that goes into a decision like this.”

“Taking back my health so I was in the best shape of my life when I got pregnant,” Roth wrote. “Building a company that I can be so proud of but also grow while being a mom. Chasing my dreams and having goals, but also leaving room for the magic and opportunities that are bigger than I can dream of.”

“THIS is what intentional looks like to me and I can assure you it’s not an accident,” she added. “And I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Fans Share Words of Support: ‘You Don’t Owe Any Explanation’

Fans flooded the comments section with kind words, emphasizing that Roth shouldn’t have to explain her family’s decision.

“Your life path … no one should question the why you did anything!” one fan wrote. “It’s just another page in the book of your and your family’s life! Rejoice in the blessings of three healthy happy babies!!💗💗💗”

Another fan shared, “There is no standard template for life. How boring it would be if we did things all the same. No explanation is needed for how your chose your life to go. Congratulations and enjoy that little bundle. You family is just BEAUTIFUL!”

“You don’t owe any explanation for your journey,” another follower wrote.

One fan noted, “I’m so happy for you, doing things your own way at a time that works best for you and your family is what’s important here! No explanation needed!! 🫶💗”