Former HGTV Star Karen E. Laine’s Nearly 2-Year Home Renovation Project Is ‘Finally’ Complete: PHOTOS

Former HGTV star Karen E. Laine — who starred alongside her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk, on the hit series “Good Bones” — can breathe a sigh of relief.

Laine announced on Monday, October 26, that her home renovation is “finally” complete after nearly two years.

“Construction on my Greenfield house, purchased January, 2025, is complete. Finally,” Laine shared via Instagram, alongside a photo of her completed kitchen. The 10″ deep window sills, especially the one in the kitchen with all the plants, are one of my favorite things about the house. These deep sills are the result of adding exterior insulation to the cement block structure. Problem solving the lack of insulation became a design feature I love.”

Karen’s Greenfield Home

In January 2025, Karen announced that she purchased a “little home” in Greenfield, Indiana, after listing her beloved Wilmington, North Carolina, home.

“So I bought this house 10 days ago, and I moved half of my stuff here. I’ve got a bed. I’ve got a table. I’ve got a chair,” she explained at the time. “I got a real job in Greenfield, and I’m working full time, and I need to make this house everything it should be.”

She added that longtime pal and “Good Bones” collaborator Cory Miller helped her with the move and renovation.

“Cory came out today because he’s going to help me make it my hopes and dreams,” she continued.

Karen captioned the post, “Thanks to @lcsheatingandcooling always being amazing and to @cory_miller30 for always being willing to saddle up for any shenanigans I have in store.”

Over the next two years, the former owner of Two Chicks and a Hammer shared sporadic photos of her home’s progress.

Where Is She Now?

While Karen largely stepped away from the spotlight after the end of her home renovation series in October 2023, she occasionally gives fans a glimpse into her retired life.

“I’m not working for a paycheck anymore,” Laines said during an episode of the “Good Bones” spinoff, “Good Bones: New Beginnings” in August 2024. “I retired in 2019, and I can do anything I want. I’ve been doing everything I want to do. I’ve been doing some landscaping projects. I’ve been doing some lawyering.”

She ultimately returned to practicing law, telling her followers, “I have been a lawyer for over 30 years, and was on HGTV’s ‘Good Bones’ for 9 seasons.’

“Followers are used to seeing my crafting and home improvement content, which I will continue to post, but there will be some changes because I am excited to be joining Josiah Swinney to restart my criminal defense practice,” she shared via Instagram in May 2025. “When asked if it was hard to transition from law to home renovation, I explain the similarities: I meet people charged with a crime or a run down house on their worst day.”

She continued, “It is my job to understand what went wrong, and then use my skills to turn the story in a new direction. As an attorney, I am committed to protecting the constitutional rights of people charged with crimes.”