Joanna Gaines Thanks Husband Chip Gaines for Challenging Her to ‘Dream Boldly’ Beyond Her ‘Wildest Expectations’

Chip and Joanna Gaines have one of the sweetest relationships, and fans love seeing them interact. They’ve been married for over two decades, are raising a beautiful family of five children, and collaborate on projects ranging from home renovation to an annual event called Silobration.

As the 11th Silobration wrapped up, Joanna was eager to thank her husband and fans for making it all possible.

Chip & Joanna Gaines Celebrate Another Successful Year of Silobration

Over the weekend, the couple celebrated 11 years of their event, held in Waco, Texas. Joanna was overwhelmed by this year’s success and took to Instagram to share photos and thank Chip. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy 11th Silobration @chipgaines. What a ride. Thank you for always pushing me past my comfort zone and for challenging me to dream boldly beyond my wildest expectations.”

Fans showed their support for the couple in the comments. “Enjoyed our first Silobration visit!!! Enjoyed ALL of it and seeing you and Chip! Completely star-struck!!” a comment reads. “What an inspiring life you are all leading. Amazing,” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “Such a fun and sweet weekend in good company,” “So proud of you guys!! Hard work pays off,” and “This event has brought me and my husband even closer. It has shown me how much he loves me. How much he respects me and wants the best for me. Thank you.”

What Is Silobration?

Hosted by Chip and Joanna’s lifestyle brand Magnolia, Silobration is an annual event that attracts large crowds. “Silobration weekend is Magnolia’s annual birthday celebration, featuring a unique shopping experience and daytime events at the Silos and an after-hours concert,” Destination Waco shares. “The event includes a vendor fair where artisans from all across the country will be setting up shop right along the streets surrounding the Silos.” This year, the event secured performances by Cory Asbury, Dylan Gossett, and The Fray.

Chip and Joanna launched Magnolia in 2003, the same year they got married. Speaking of their event, the couple shared in a statement with People why it’s so special to them. “Silobration is one of our favorite weekends of the year,” they said. “Between the vendors and the music to all the fun and food, it’s the epitome of what we always dreamed for the Silos, which is to be a place where families and friends can gather, share a memory, be inspired, and leave feeling truly filled up.”

On October 23, 2025, Joanna celebrated Silobration’s ten-year anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post. “How has it already been T E N years since we celebrated the grand opening of Magnolia Market—our very first Silobration! It’s hard to believe we almost canceled because of weather (so much rain), but it turned out to be the most magical weekend. Who was there with us?” she wrote. “A decade later, we’re still celebrating!” she encouraged fans to join them and celebrate in Waco, Texas, and said she couldn’t wait to see them.