Jasmine Roth Shares Sweet Newborn Photos of Baby No. 3

Jasmine Roth is giving fans another glimpse of her newest family member.

The HGTV star shared a collection of newborn photos capturing the family’s first hours with their third daughter, offering an intimate look at the moments before the baby even had a name.

“These first couple hours…Baby isn’t named, no idea what time it is (about 1:30am for most of these photos), nobody is wearing a shirt… just focused on snuggling, feeding, and meeting the newest little member of our family.”

Fans Loved the Sweet Post

The photos quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom began comparing the newborn to her older sisters, Hazel and Darla.

“She looks like a mix of Hazel and Darla!!!” one fan commented.

Another agreed, writing, “Going to say the same thing, she looks a lot like Hazel

So dang cute and precious. Congratulations guys!!!!!! A little like Darla too, just keep checking!!!!! Lol!”

Others were curious to see which family member the newest addition would most resemble as she grows.

“Congratulations!!! Hazel is your mini me, Darla mini Brett… let’s see who the new princess is going to look like.”

The well-wishes continued, with one fan celebrating the growing family: “You did again!! Another beautiful baby girl. Congratulations to you, Brett and the big sisters!”

Another admirer summed up the sentiment, calling the newborn “Another adorable girl, you’re so blessed!” One more fan declared, “That’s a cute newborn if I ever saw one!!!”

Others simply commented heart emojis on the post.

Roth Reveals How They Picked the Name

Along with sharing the first photos, Roth opened up about how she and her husband, Brett Roth, settled on a name for their newest daughter. In an interview with PEOPLE, the designer admitted that choosing a name proved more difficult than expected, especially as the couple considered how it would fit with their older daughters’ names.

“We really struggled to find a name this time around!” Jasmine shares with the outlet. “Who knew three girls would be so hard to name? Since Hazel Lynn and Darla Rose sound like little old ladies on a porch, I wanted to stick with that theme and go with a more old-timey and classic name.”

The couple eventually chose Chloe Lou, pairing a classic first name with a meaningful family tribute.

“Chloe seems like the perfect vintage name, and it was a bonus that neither my husband nor I closely know anyone with that name,” she continues. “For the middle name, my mom and my grandma on my mom’s side both had the middle name ‘Louise,’ so ‘Lou’ felt like a modern version of a family name.”

The name fits the vintage feel Roth wanted while honoring two generations of women in her family.

Between the intimate newborn photos and the story behind Chloe Lou’s name, Roth has given fans a sweet glimpse into this new chapter. And if the enthusiastic comments are any indication, followers are already excited to watch the newest addition grow up alongside her big sisters.