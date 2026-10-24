Fans React After Chip & Joanna Gaines Tease Details About ‘Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion’

Chip and Joanna Gaines are two of the most beloved stars in home renovation, and fans cannot wait to see them in their new project: “Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion.” The project premieres on December 27 and airs on HGTV and the Magnolia Network. It can be streamed on HBO Max and Discovery Plus the next day. But what can fans really expect?

Chip & Joanna Gaines Tease Their New Project

On Friday, October 23, the couple posted a teaser for their project on Instagram. In the caption, they shared their thoughts. “Chip had a vision… it just happened to involve buying an entire 15,000-square-foot mansion,” they wrote. “Follow Chip and Jo’s most ambitious undertaking yet in #FixerUpper: Chip Bought a Mansion, premiering December 27th on @magnolianetwork and @hgtv, and streaming next day on @discoveryplus and @hbomax.”

The clip gave fans a chance to react and share their thoughts, and they are excited to see how the couple tackles one of their biggest fixers. “I hope it’s longer than the lake house one! Or the Colorado one! I need more time with you guys,” an excited fan wrote. “Chip bought 15,000 square feet of ‘Jo, hear me out.’ I’m watching for her reaction alone,” another fan teased.

A third comment reads, “Finally a new show.”

Other reactions include, “OMG I can’t wait!! I’ve been waiting for a new show,” “Prayers answered, I’ve missed these two!!! Can’t wait for the shenanigans!” and “Haha, and so fun! So happy we got to see it!”

What to Expect From ‘Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion’

The mansion is 15,000 square feet and located in Waco, Texas. Chip purchased it three years ago as an investment property, People reports. Chip and Joanna shared their thoughts about their latest undertaking in a trailer obtained by the publication. “Howdy Folks! Chip Gaines, here. Have you ever thought, ‘Boy, I wish I had a house with more house?’ Well then saddle up, folks. We bought a mansion,” he said in the clip.

“Chip bought a mansion,” Joanna stated, to which Chip replied, “Boy, am I regretting it.” Chip also announced in the clip that they had just three months to get the property ready for sale. Joanna stated they “don’t have a ton of time. We’ve got to sell it.” She also stated: “This will be the biggest fixer we’ve ever done.”

Joanna & Chip Gaines Are a Team

Getty Chip and Joanna Gaines attend an event

If one couple could handle a mansion renovation on a tight deadline, it would be Chip and Joanna. The couple has been doing this together for decades, and they still enjoy working together.

In a 2024 interview with People, Joanna reflected on their former project “Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse,” saying, “I felt like this house taught me so much. But more than anything, it kind of solidified that what started all of this — which was 21 years ago when Chip and I got married and we were doing renovations together — is still the same thing that we go by today, which is all about home.”

She continued, “That’s the thing we’re most passionate about. Home is the best place on Earth. And so the fact that we’re still doing the very thing that we started with — that never gets old.”