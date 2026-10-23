Leslie Jones, 59, Shows Off Fitness Transformation and Shares Workout Secret

Leslie Jones is showing fans what dedication to fitness looks like at 59.

The Emmy-nominated comedian and “Roast My Rental” star shared a series of photos highlighting her physical transformation in an Oct. 21 Instagram post.

Wearing a form-fitting maroon workout outfit, Jones showed off her toned arms and defined waist while reflecting on how her approach to exercise has changed over the years.

Jones Wrote a Heartfelt Message on Her Journey

“My body journey has been so crazy. I was an athlete in high school and college, and you expect to stay in shape when you young lol,” she wrote.

Jones, who starred on “Saturday Night Live” from 2014 to 2019, credited finding the right training routine and trainer with helping her make progress.

“But since I really started focusing on the right workouts with the right trainer. It was so much better. After 40, you really have to focus on your muscles,” she continued.

Fitness is not new territory for Jones. The “Leslie F—–g Jones” author ran track in high school and attended Colorado State University on a basketball scholarship. She has also spoken about standing 6 feet tall at age 19.

For her current routine, Jones gave a shoutout to trainer Ronnie Czar and FulHaus Club, the gym where she works out.

She posed alongside Czar in two of the photos and praised his background in physical therapy and his focus on clients over 40.

“I love Ronnie; he is a physical therapist turned trainer,” Jones said. “He focuses on people over 40. Cause he believes you should be able to move the rest of your life!!”

Her post quickly drew supportive responses from fans, including fellow HGTV personality Jasmine Roth, who commented, “LOVE THIS!!!!😍😍😍😍😍😍”

Other followers praised Jones’ progress and said her workouts inspired them to prioritize their own fitness goals.

“Now that’s a trainer l’d actually work with. I’m over 40 and perimenopausal and l’ve yet to find anyone who appreciates the challenges that come with that. This guy seems great!” one person wrote.

Another commented, “I liked watching your workouts, it was motivation for me. I’m focusing on muscle gain too.”

Others celebrated Jones’ appearance and determination, with one fan writing, “You betta work!congratulations on continuing your life long fitness journey.” Another sent love from South Africa, telling the star she remained “beautiful and strong.”

Jones Has Been Open About Her Fitness Journey

Jones has also promoted FulHaus Club through a collaboration with Czar. In March, the pair appeared in an exaggerated promotional video for the gym, which Jones described as “one of the best gyms in L.A.”

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“They have real results, real trainers that know exactly what they’re doing,” she said, highlighting Czar’s experience as a physical therapist.

“Fulhaus gym, full house service. Real results, and nobody here lies to you about your body,” Jones added.

The video ends with a playful pose-off between Jones and Czar. When she encourages him to smack her on the rear, he delivers a deadpan response to the camera: “We meet people where they are.”

Through her latest post, Jones is emphasizing the importance of strength training and finding a fitness professional who understands how bodies and exercise needs change with age.