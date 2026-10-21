‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Shares Exciting News & Reveals She Got to ‘Live Out’ Her Dream

Joanna Gaines is beloved for co-hosting HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” but on Tuesday, October 20, she wanted to share something else with fans: a behind-the-scenes look at her new video for the Hearth & Hand Holiday collection.

Joanna Gaines Shares Her Holiday Collection

The home renovation star shared the clip on Instagram, which shows her taking on a news anchor role. The behind-the-scenes version is so sweet because it includes lots of giggles, funny faces, and bloopers. In the caption, Gaines wrote, “Got to live out my dreams of being a news anchor on set for the Hearth & Hand Holiday collection. The latest collection is available now at @target!”

Fans praised Gaines in the comments. “I adore this!!” a fan shared. “The 90’s Home Alone reds and greens give me all the warm fuzzies,” another fan wrote. Other reactions include, “Best one yet,” “The way I would not be able to handle this pressure. Would I do it anyway? Yes,” and “Gorgeous Jo Jo and the collection.”

A day before this behind-the-scenes post, Gaines shared the finished holiday video with fans, and the collection looks perfect. She teased it in the caption, writing, “Welcome back to the Hearth & Hand Holiday Report Just in: the collection has made its debut in stores and online at @target!” Fans shared their excitement in the post’s comment section.

Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Brand

Gaines and her husband, Chip Gaines, have put a lot of effort into their home line, and it shows. The couple announced the launch of their first collection in September 2017. “For a while now, we’ve been working on a project that’s really meaningful to us, and we are so excited to share the news with you! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia will be available at Target,” she shared on Instagram. The post received thousands of comments from excited fans.

“My husband and I so love all of the products!! We are trying to buy our daughter the dollhouse for her second birthday and it’s sold out everywhere!! Everyone loves it at much as we do,” a comment reads. “Absolutely love your new line! Got a good many pieces on my holiday list!” another fan shared.

Chip shared more information with fans on their Magnolia blog, sharing how it was born from frequent requests from fans to help them with their homes. “The most common request we get from people is for us to travel to their town and help them out with their house,” he wrote, People reports. “We are adamant that anyone can put together spaces they can be really proud of — rooms that are both comfortable and beautiful. All it takes is some basic know-how and having a few design guardrails in place.”

He continued, “Magnolia will donate time to help local communities and families in need, as well as provide monetary donations through the Magnolia Foundation to support organizations involved in orphan care, youth development, family housing and community restoration.” He also revealed that Joanna was incredibly excited about the launch of their brand. Nine years later, it would seem fans are just as excited as she is.