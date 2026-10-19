Ty Pennington ‘Feels Weird’ Revealing His Age as HGTV Fans & Friends Celebrate His Birthday

As longtime HGTV star Ty Pennington celebrates his birthday on October 19, 2026, he can’t quite believe he’s turning 62 — and neither can his fans and friends.

In a social media post shared on his big day, the “Rock the Block” host wrote, “Well somehow I made it another year around the sun! Woke up 62 today and boy that feels weird as heck to say out loud 😂😵‍💫🎂” To drive home his point, he added the amusing hashtags #whooo, #older, #notwiser, #dontgrowup, and #itsatrap.

Fans & Friends Say Ty Pennington is Aging Like ‘Fine Wine’

Pennington’s followers were quick to agree with Pennington, marveling at how youthful he still looks and acts, including fellow HGTV star Jasmine Roth, who wrote, “But like HOW!?!? 👏👏👏”

Designer Vern Yip, who rose to fame with Pennington on TLC’s “Trading Spaces” in the early 2000s, chimed in, “Happy Birthday, Friend! Looking as sharp as ever! Wishing you your best year of life ahead yet! 🎉🎉🎉”

“Rock the Block” and “That ’90s House” executive producer J.J. Duncan commented, “Happy birthday, you amazing human!! Big love to you!! ❤️🎂 Now get back to work!! 😘😂”

Many of Pennington’s fans flooded him with compliments, too, including one who wrote, “It goes to show, you age the way you live, and that’s why you look like aging fine wine 🍷 What a man!”

Travel influencers Kenzo and Ben gushed, “Happy Birthday, TY! 62 or 26??? 😍😂❤️ You look absolutely amazing! 🥳🎂 Wishing you many, many more birthdays, and may the Lord grant you all the desires of your heart. You are truly one of the most incredible humans out there. Keep dancing, keep smiling, and keep shining! ❤️”

Ty Pennington Has Clapped Back at People Criticizing Him For Looking Older

Pennington has addressed what it’s like to age in the public eye, both with funny posts and serious reflections in recent years. In 2022, when he was 57, he clapped back at people who’d criticized a recent post in which he shared a video of himself “dancing on the beach, with my shorts hiked up.”

“What was an honest moment of just trying to make my wife laugh, was then picked apart by stranger,” Pennington wrote, adding that “with a lot of views, comes a lot of hate!”

Pennington said that he received comments calling him “disgusting,” “gross,” and “grandpa,” and others that commented on him getting “fat” as he aged. “There has been such a force behind accepting all shapes and sizes and aging in the female community which is AWESOME,” he opined, “but maybe let’s give that same grace to men? On a daily basis Im inundated with comments like ‘NOOOo what happened to him???!!!'”

Noting that someone quipped that he must never exercise, Pennington insisted that the opposite was true, writing, “I have NEVER worked out harder in my life- 7 days a week (this over 50 [expletive] is no joke 😂). ‘What happened’ is, it’s been 22 YEARS since I made my television debut! No, I don’t have a six pack anymore or a luscious head of hair (with frosted tips 🤣) but what I do have is wisdom, empathy, life lessons and at 57 years old, I’ve TRULY never been happier! Anyways, all this to say: I’m human and I have feelings. Yes, I am older but I think it’s pretty cool.”