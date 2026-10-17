‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Star Jenny Marrs Shares a Look at a ‘Magical’ Space in Her House & Fans Agree 

Jenny Marrs gave fans a look at one of her favorite places to spend her time in her Bentonville, Arkansas, home, and fans agree it is magical!

Jenny Marrs Shares Magical Spot

Marrs posted a video on Instagram showing the greenhouse that her husband and fellow HGTV star Dave Marrs built. The greenhouse shelves are lined with plants, and the roof is draped with fairy lights. It looks like it came straight out of a fairytale! In the caption, Jenny shared her thoughts, writing, “Speaking of my favorite spaces in our home … the greenhouse Dave built this summer is simply magical. I’ve always wanted a greenhouse, and this space was probably my favorite to style (ever) and makes my plant-loving heart soooo happy.”

Fans complimented Dave’s handiwork in the comment section. “Fairy lights and beautiful painting. He’s quite the craftsman!,” a fan wrote. “Wow stunning! Every woman needs a Dave!!!” another person shared.

“Prettiest and cleanest greenhouse I ever did see!” a third comment reads.

Jenny Marrs & Dave Marrs’ Beautiful Home

Fans love seeing Jenny and Dave’s home, which they restored from a 1903 farmhouse, and it has been the standard filming location for filming “Fixer to Fabulous.” The couple first moved to Arkansas in 2004, after dating for 18 months. They have since built a home and a life. “When I said I’m going to start building again, Jenny took a big leap of faith and said we’ll try Arkansas for a couple of years,” Dave told About You magazine in 2018.

“We were just going to be here for a couple of years and go back to Florida,” Jenny said. “I think, like a lot of people do here, we came for a stint and realized how great a place it is. This is home.”

How Dave & Jenny Marrs’ Restoration Journey Began

In their interview, the Marrs’ also reflected on how their journey to restoring homes started, and how they got their home for free. “It was right off the [Bentonville] square,” Dave told the publication. “The property owners came to Jenny and I, and said, ‘Hey, we need to tear this down… We’re not going to use the home.’ I think that started it all.”

He continued, “We looked at it, realized it was such a cool old home, and we said, ‘What if you gave it to us, and we’ll pay to get it moved?’ They would save $15,000 to $20,000 in demolition, and I’d get a house out of the deal. They didn’t think we could get it done in the city, but we tried. We’ve had this land for quite a while, and we didn’t really know what we were going to do with it. I thought, ‘Hey, it’s a free house. We could just come out here on the weekends.’” Instead, it became the home where they would raise their children.

At the time of the interview, the couple had four children: twins Nathan and Ben, and daughters Sylvie and Charlotte. They welcomed their fifth child, Luke, in 2019. Their property is the perfect place to raise a family, surrounded by nature and their animals.