HGTV Star Jenny Marrs Raves Over Her Daughter’s Massive Win

HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs sent their five children back to school this fall. As the children grow and learn, they’re also eagerly participating in sports.

In a new update, Jenny Marrs revealed that her younger daughter, Charlotte, and her volleyball team just had a major accomplishment. While the family celebrates, the “Fixer to Fabulous” star shared a video on social media for fans to see.

Jenny Marrs’ Daughter Charlotte Rocks the Volleyball Court

Dave and Jenny Marrs are the proud parents of three sons and two daughters. While each excels in their own area, Charlotte is an accomplished volleyball player. Her team recently celebrated a monumental victory, much to her family’s excitement.

“We’re throwing a big party today to celebrate Charlotte’s volleyball team’s DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP win!! What a season! (And, my favorite part of the video is her #1 fan cheering in the stands. Sweet little brother). ❤️🏐” the HGTV star captioned a new Instagram clip. She included footage from the game, including several cheering spectators.

Fans went wild in the comments, eager to praise Charlotte and her team. And of course, everyone loved hearing Luke cheer on his big sister.

“Aw! Nothing better than support from your family, especially siblings. Way to go Charlotte! ❤️” a fan sweetly wrote.

“Awesome 👏🏻 They probably did even better with Luke’s contagious enthusiasm,” another chimed in.

“Congratulations!! Everyone needs a Luke in their lives!!🥰” a third added.

There’s Never a Day Off For the Marrs Family

Raising five children and filming a TV show is never easy. Even when illness strikes the family, there is always a project to handle. From volleyball tournaments to flipping houses, Dave and Jenny have their plates full.

“This is how hard Jenny Marrs works. There aren’t days off when you have a whole film crew in town. Love that girl!” Dave Marrs captioned a new Instagram reel, adding how much he loves his wife.

“So I just want to commend Jenny Marrs, who is not feeling well, but is struggling through work,” he tells the camera as his wife coughs behind him. “Jenny, could you give me a few words?”

“What? What? I’ve been smoking for 60 years,” Jenny replies, her voice thick and husky from her cold. Even though she is visibly ill, the couple laughs through the struggle.

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Secures a New Season on HGTV — With a Few Changes

Over the summer, Dave and Jenny Marrs excitedly revealed that HGTV renewed “Fixer to Fabulous” for an eighth season.

But as the family films new content, they admittedly struggled with various issues. Having cameras constantly rolling in their home has become quite invasive.

“We can’t segment off just one little section of our house when they’re shooting,” Dave Marrs told Realtor.com, noting the clutter that raising five children comes along with.

On top of that, some of the children have expressed a desire to step away from the limelight.

“We have three teenagers now, one preteen, and then Luke’s 7, so they’ve just grown up around it. But now they’re like, ‘We don’t want to be on camera,’” Jenny added.

“This season, you won’t see as much of the kids,” the HGTV star continued. “Luke doesn’t mind and Char doesn’t mind, but the bigs are like, ‘Yeah, no, we’re not going to be on camera,’ and we never would force them to be on camera.”

“Fixer to Fabulous” season 8 will arrive on HGTV soon.