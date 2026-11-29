Chip and Joanna Gaines are rethinking their Magnolia empire after more than a decade of growth.

The couple, who built a lifestyle brand that spans home renovation, retail, restaurants and a television empire, recently opened up about the next chapter of their business during an appearance on the “Build or Break” podcast. While Magnolia has continued to expand over the years, Joanna suggested that they are now taking a closer look at which ventures they want to keep growing — and which ones may no longer fit their vision.

During the conversation, Daniel Lubetzky — the founder of KIND — pointed out the many different businesses under the Magnolia umbrella, including Magnolia Network, Magnolia Market, Magnolia Realty, Magnolia Homes, Magnolia Table restaurant, Magnolia Press coffee shop, books and paint.

Asked where they might want to focus their attention next, the HGTV star explained that the couple is entering a different phase after years of expansion.

“The season we’re in right now is, now that we have caught our breath, the last 10 years was just growth. It was really, we joke, it was just things falling from… And we’re like, ‘Oh, we got to catch it,'” Joanna said. “How are we good stewards of this? How are we optimizing this opportunity? And now we’re at a place where I feel like we’re at this maturing place of, ‘Hey, let’s not just grow for growth’s sake.’ That’s not fun. That’s not why we do business, just to get bigger.”

She went on to say that she and Chip are “evaluating” each vertical of their empire.

Build or Dissolve?

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For the Waco, Texas, couple, that evaluation could mean keeping certain businesses rooted in their hometown rather than trying to turn every venture into a national brand.

“If it’s just to keep it local and that stays, this is just a Waco thing, let’s make it the best local restaurant ever versus what do we see being more national?” Joanna continued. “And so that’s really where we’re at now in the journey is not going wider, but really honing in on a few things to say, ‘We believe this can scale, but we need to leave this here or we need to dissolve it.'”

The “Shark Tank” star explained that she views each of the couple’s businesses as “little children,” making it difficult to decide which should be eliminated.

“It’s a fun place, but it’s also — you look at all these business verticals as little children, and you’re like, ‘Well, I see potential for all of them,'” she said.

Humble Beginnings

The possible shift marks a new chapter for the brand with a much smaller vision. Joanna opened the original Magnolia store on Bosque Boulevard in Waco in 2003 after encouragement from Chip. She recalled how modest the business was in its early days, explaining that she needed to bring in $250 a day just to cover the bank payment and utilities.

“I didn’t make money,” she said. “But in order to just keep the lights on, it was $250 a day.”

While she made the difficult decision to shut the doors of her boutique in 2006, choosing to focus on her family, it wouldn’t be long before HGTV came knocking and their lives forever changed.

Over the years, the couple’s business grew well beyond that first retail shop, eventually becoming a sprawling lifestyle brand and a major part of Waco’s identity.