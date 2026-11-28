HGTV star Christina Haack is tackling one of the biggest projects of her career. Her best friend, Cassie, approached her to help her remodel her home. While Christina was more than happy to take on the project, it’s come with quite a few hiccups and challenges.

In the first part of the series, the “Flip or Flop” star noted that Cassie’s property was plagued by termite damage, air conditioning issues, and mold. Christina’s crew is making progress on the remodel, but it’s taking quite a lot of time, energy, and hard work.

See what Christina Haack had to share in her latest update on the project.

Christina Haack Gives Fans a Peek Inside the Renovation Project

HGTV personality Christina Haack recently gave an Instagram update on the massive project that’s been consuming all her time.

“Episode two of the Anaheim Hills project and Cassie is officially in the building,” she captioned the video. “There is a lot to unpack. The bones are there, but the work ahead is real. This is the part of a renovation that most people never see, the conversations that happen before a single decision gets made, and we are bringing you into every one of them.”

Though the project is a monumental undertaking, the designer is excited to show followers the true challenges that come with any renovation project.

“The bigger the disaster, the better the reward,” Christina begins the video. “Welcome to my newest project and it happens to be my best friend’s house.”

“This is one of those houses where if we take a step back, it’s lower levels, it’s upper levels, it’s a lot of levels,” the designer adds, noting a trip hazard. Her friend Cassie actually fell in the area, so the next move is to eliminate the hazards and make it more kid-friendly.

The HGTV Star Walks Viewers Through the Gutting Process

Cassie and her husband James need a comfortable living space for their family. Though they love the home, it’s just not what they want in its current state. That’s where Christina Haack comes in.

“This sort of reminds me of every house I grew up in the ’80s,” the designer continues as she shows fans around the kitchen area. “This is Anaheim Hills in the ’80s. My mom literally had that chandelier right there.”

“We’re totally gutting this whole thing,” Christina continues. “Right now, we’re in the phase of trying to rework it to make it the best possible situation for their family. What kind of sucks is that the way the floor plan is, we definitely can’t do an island. That’s kind of unfortunate because Cassie and James love to cook.”

The goal is to make the kitchen space functional and perfect for hosting. But before they can move on to the next part, Christina’s crew has to completely demolish the area.

Cassie and James’ home will be a project that Christina Haack works on for quite some time. She invites fans to follow the Christina & Kylie social media account to keep up with the progress.