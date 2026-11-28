What’s HGTV star David Bromstad like when the cameras aren’t rolling? The fan-favorite host is pretty much the same as he appears on screen — he just swears a little more.

Home Buyers Dish on What David Bromstad Is Like Behind the Scenes

On November 24, HGTV posted a video of Bromstad on its Instagram account, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the “My Lottery Dream Home” host.

“The ONE difference between David on and off camera,” text over the video noted.

As they prepare for one shot, the family is told to keep their eyes on the host.

“I mean, how could you not look at me, right?” Bromstad says to the kids.

In a clip, the home buyer shares, “People always ask, ‘How’s David? What’s he really like?’ And I’m like, ‘He’s exactly like he is on the show.'”

He adds, “I said he just swears more.”

The video cuts to a compilation of Bromstad’s bleeped out profanities that are cut in the final edit.

The home buyer notes, “He was on his best behavior around the kids.”

This isn’t the first time that a “My Lottery Dream Home” client has gushed over how wonderful Bromstad is.

On April 17, the HGTV Instagram account shared a video clip from the evening’s episode.

“Find out what past winners like Pauline are up to on tonight’s new #MyLotteryDreamHome ‘Where are they now?’ at 9|8c!” the caption noted.

The video included the text: “Lottery winner reveals what David is really like.”

In the clip, Bromstad is seen guiding the client as she enters the room and reacts to the space. He moves her a bit to the side so the other person can enter.

The HGTV star has a laugh over the situation. The home buyer shared in a talking head interview, “He’s as beautiful as he comes across on TV. He is. He really is.”

She added with a laugh, “He’s hilarious!”

Fans Share Love for David Bromstad

Fans lit up the comments section with kind words, sharing just how much they love Bromstad.

“David endeared himself to me in the first season,” one fan shared. “I noticed his demeanor subtly adjusts depending on his client and their circumstances. He’s funny AF but also has enough empathy to do that subtle adjustment. ❤️”

Another fan wrote, “There will never be a better host … ever.”

“I think he should have a comedy show😂,” one fan noted.

Others shared their hope of some day meeting Bromstad. “I can’t wait until I win the lottery so I can meet David 😍🔥🔥,” one fan shared. Another person noted, “Ohh I love him. If I only could win millions so I could meet him!😂”

“They need to give David more shows!!” another fan wrote. “He has an incredible personality!!”

One fan pointed out, “He’s not only cute and adorable but he’s charismatic, funny and you can tell he’s an extremely humble man!!”

“I LOVE David, his energy and kindness … a genuinely likeable person,” another HGTV fan commented.