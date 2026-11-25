HGTV fans know that not every design goes exactly the way designers plan. In fact, several shows have seen major setbacks and hiccups over the years. Ahead of Paige Davis’ debut on “Rock the Block” season 8, she and her fellow “Trading Spaces” co-star, Doug Wilson, remember what happened when one of their designs went awry.

‘Trading Spaces’ Star Doug Wilson Admits Breaking Glass When a Design Went Badly

Though “Trading Spaces” went off the air years ago, the cast still has plenty of fond memories about the series. “Revealed: Trading Stories with Paige and Butz” follows show host Paige Davis and producer Cyndi Butz as they recall moments from the show.

Designer Doug Wilson frequently joins the two to talk about the glory days of “Trading Spaces.” The show held many meaningful memories for them — even when things didn’t necessarily go according to plan.

“Doug: ‘I never did a bad room.’ Also Doug: ‘Well…there were two.’ Which would you add to the list?” Paige captioned a recent Instagram post, teasing a snippet from her podcast.

“I really never did a bad r– There was two. Two bad rooms,” Doug Wilson began before correcting himself.

“Bad rooms or bad reveals?” Paige asks for clarification.

“Bad rooms,” Doug admitted.

When Paige asked what he would consider a bad room, Doug put it simply: “One that is not done well.” When asked to elaborate, the designer confessed that he broke glass after getting upset.

“Paige thinking of a LOT more than two rooms,” one fan quipped in the comments.

The Show Was Even Popular With Hollywood A-Listers

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time Paige Davis, Cyndi Butz, and Doug Wilson discussed chaos on the “Trading Spaces” set. In a previous clip, the group discussed times the crew completely went against the homeowners’ wishes.

However, not all the memories are quite so stressful. In another clip, the group remembered just how many big names in the entertainment industry fell in love with the show.

“First Jon Stewart. Now Tina Fey. 👀 The celebrity ‘Trading Spaces’ fans just keep coming… and I happen to know Hillary and Chelsea Clinton AND Will Ferrell were fans too! 🤯” Paige Davis fondly remembered on Instagram.

The group remembered filming in Los Angeles and how “Mean Girls” star Tina Fey ended up “stalking” them.

“She stalked Amy Wynn and me outside of a restaurant,” Doug Wilson joked, recalling just how much Fey enjoyed the show. “We were like doing plans and getting things ready to go. And I don’t recognize people, okay? I’m the last person. Amy all of a sudden says, ‘That’s Tina Fey!’ So we yelled down the street at her, and she comes back, and she’s like, so super nice, and was wondering because she lived in the neighborhood.”

“I was told that she saw the truck and the big ‘Trading Spaces’ logo on the street, and that she stalked the block waiting for us to arrive,” Paige shared.

Catch “Trading Spaces” stars Ty Pennington, Paige Davis, and Carter Oosterhouse on “Rock the Block” season 8 when it premieres on HGTV sometime after the new year.