Jasmine Roth and her family are adjusting to life with a new baby at home, and the HGTV star is giving fans a peek at how things are going one month in. Roth also revealed that her newborn daughter, Chloe, recently underwent a necessary procedure and is doing well.

Jasmine Roth Reveals Why Newborn Daughter Chloe Had to Undergo a Procedure

On November 23, Roth took to Instagram to share a life update after welcoming her third daughter.

“Here’s what’s been happening,” she noted. “And how we’ve been coping with everything this week.”

“For some backstory, we’re in the thick of postpartum with our third baby about to turn 1 month old,” Roth shared alongside a sweet photo of her littlest daughter napping. “It’s a lot to juggle and sometimes the day-to-day feels overwhelming.”

The “Roast My Rental” star continued, “Chloe had to have a frenectomy to have her tongue and lip released so she could improve oral function.”

“It’s been challenging for her to eat and nursing has been very painful for me,” Roth added. “We’re hoping this helps as much as it did with our second daughter. But it’s hard to see a tiny baby go through a painful procedure.”

Roth also addressed how adding a new baby to the mix has impacted the family dynamic.

“Hazel has been so helpful at home but I know it’s hard to be 6 years old and have your whole world change while still going to school and doing all your extra activities,” Roth wrote.

“I’ve been trying to cuddle with her as much as possible,” she noted. “And she had a big milestone of her own this week! Her first lost tooth!”

Her daughter Darla is also embracing a new milestone.

“If that wasn’t enough, this is the week for Darla to give up her pacifiers. Poor baby!” the HGTV star shared. “She collected them all in this basket to leave for the pacifier fairy who takes them and replaces them with a toy overnight.”

Roth noted that Darla is using a pacifier for naps and at night, adding, “But I still know this is going to be hard for her.”

She explained, “We would wait but her mouth is shaped like a pacifier and the teeth on the sides are caving in.”

While they’re adjusting, Roth and her husband are getting support from both grandmas and “just getting through each day as best we can,” she shared.

“It makes it easier that they’re being so good and they’re exceptionally sweet to their new sister,” the HGTV star wrote. “But this week has been challenging.”

Fans Share Words of Support for HGTV Star

Fans flooded the comments section with words of encouragement, while many also shared their own experiences.

“Having three young children is difficult at best, especially when you are healing from childbirth, nursing, and trying to be the best mom for all of them … You are so blessed to have both grandmothers to help you now that your husband is back to work,” one fan wrote. “Rest and take care of yourself! You are strong. You have a lot of people thinking about you! You’re doing a great job already!!”

Another fan shared, “Just always remember, there is NO such thing as a supermom! We all just winged it one hard day at a time. ❤️”

“Hang in there! It will all come together and you will be in the groove for life with 3 kids,” another fan commented. “Sleep when they sleep. Let the grandmas take charge often.❤️”