Chip and Joanna Gaines have been happily married for more than 20 years. While they achieved fame and wealth with the premiere of their HGTV series, “Fixer Upper,” things were not always smooth sailing for the couple.

According to Joanna, however, even in tough times, talk of divorce and bankruptcy were off limits for her and Chip.

Tough Times

Chip and Joanna sat down with KIND founder Daniel Lubetzky for the Tuesday, November 24, episode of the “Build of Break” podcast. During their appearance, Joanna opened up about the struggles they encountered early in their marriage.

“When we first met in 2001, we get married. It was so fun. It’s like anything. You get married, everything’s a challenge, everything’s fun, it’s risky,” she said. “It was just like you were in love and it’s like we could take on the world. And it really felt like that. It didn’t start getting hard though until… I mean, it was hard, but we were still so naive.”

According to Chip, the “hard” didn’t come until five or 10 years into their marriage.

“I’d say around 2008, 2009, we started feeling the pressing where it was just like, ‘Oh, this is really hard,'” Jo added. “Where it was like day to day, are we going to make it? And we would look at each other. There’s two things we always said we didn’t want to talk about was divorce and bankruptcy. That’s not an option. That’s not ever going to be on the table.”

The pair were “drowning in debt” with no light at the end of the tunnel.

“So I think back to those days, I remember there was days I was just on my face on the floor going, I can’t even see up,” she said.

Just a few years later, a blog feature in a local magazine would catch the eye of TV producers and change the Gaineses lives forever.

‘Fixer Upper’

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A January 2012 article published by Design Mom, featuring photos of Chip and Joanna’s personal fixer upper, caught the eye of television producers.

The couple filmed a pilot episode, which Joanna told Kylie Kelce during a recent episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast she believed would be a small advertisement for their house flipping business.

“We thought this is going to be a local commercial for our business and then when it became this thing and we were doing 18 to 25 houses a year for the show and then houses on the side and then building the retail store and building our family,” she said. “Our kids were little. I think we homeschooled them at that point because I couldn’t like get them to school on time.”

She continued, “My point is like now we do one ‘Fixer’ a year. And I’m like it’s exhausting. I don’t know how we did that. Especially at that stage where our kids were little and but again when I look back, I do look back with this like fond sense of like, Chip and I have always thrived in chaos.”