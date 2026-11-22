Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama are making memories with their family away from the renovation projects, and their latest outing has fans smiling.

The “Renovation Aloha” stars shared a video of their day at Waikiki Experience on Saturday, Nov. 21, giving followers a glimpse of the family enjoying a day filled with water activities.

The Family Had a Fun Day

The couple appeared to have a blast as they took on the attractions together. Their outing included trips down water slides and time on an obstacle course, making for an action-packed day on the water.

Kamohai and Tristyn were clearly pleased with the experience and encouraged others to check out the destination.

“A time was had! Spent the day having a blast with the fam, highly recommend @waikaiexperience, not just for your Keiki,” they wrote in the caption.

The word “keiki” is commonly used in Hawaii to refer to children, and the couple’s recommendation made it clear that the outing offered something for the whole family.

Fans quickly responded to the video, with many enjoying the chance to see the HGTV personalities having fun outside their usual television projects.

“FUN!!!” one person commented.

Another follower wrote, “Looks like fun was had.”

Waikiki Experience also joined the conversation, welcoming the family and expressing hope that they would return.

“Love to see the stoke fam! We look forward to having you back!” the destination commented.

The Couple Frequently Share Moments of Their Life

The outing is another example of the couple sharing pieces of their personal lives with their social media followers. While viewers know them for transforming homes on HGTV, Kamohai and Tristyn regularly offer glimpses of their family moments and celebrations away from the cameras.

Their relationship has also been a source of sweet moments online. In May, Kamohai celebrated a special occasion for his wife with a heartfelt birthday tribute.

The HGTV personality shared a photo of Tristyn smiling on their shared Instagram account on Sunday, May 17, as he reflected on their life together.

“Happy Birthday to this beautiful mama @kalaleamakana,” he wrote. “Can’t believe another year has passed but so grateful I get to do this life with you.”

Kamohai went on to share how much his wife means to him, expressing gratitude for the path they have taken together.

“Never thought this is where our life would lead us but from the moment God put us together I knew it was going to be epic! You have affected so many lives and I’m so honored to call you my wife!”

The couple’s latest family adventure comes as viewers continue to follow their work on “Renovation Aloha.” The HGTV series showcases the pair as they take on renovation projects in Hawaii, bringing their knowledge of the local housing market and design experience to each transformation.

But their latest post offered a different kind of glimpse into their lives, with no renovation deadlines or design decisions in sight.

Instead, Kamohai and Tristyn spent the day enjoying time with their family, sharing the fun with fans who were happy to see them making memories together.