Jenny Marrs is keeping fans updated on Teal Esmeyer and her family, who were featured on “Fixer to Fabulous,” as they navigate her ongoing health battle. The HGTV star shared some encouraging news from Teal’s dad following her radiation treatment.

On November 21, Marrs took to her Instagram Stories to share the latest update from Teal’s dad, Bo.

“2 days from being exactly 3 years apart! This girl is ON FIRE!!” he wrote in his post. Alongside the message, Jenny added the text “radiation is done” and “Keep Fighting Teal!”

He continued, “By God’s grace Teal’s brain has survived 44 days of radiation at max dose in most of her brain now!”

“Last Monday, Teal could no longer move her right hand and was becoming unable to walk more than 100 feet and was close to becoming unable to walk at all,” he noted.

“She’s not at 100% but she’s back to eating with her right hand, getting dressed with both hands, and doing everyday necessities with her right hand!” Bo explained. “Now the cool down before starting new drugs next week.”

He added, “Thank you for the prayers, she is seeing improvement. Let’s pray that she continues to see that improvement and her body can stay in this fight! #healTeal.”

On November 12, Jenny took to Instagram to share Bo’s update about Teal as he asked for “specific prayer requests.”

“Radiation starts tomorrow. We are hopeful that it can relieve some of the pressure the tumor is putting on these areas of her brain and help restore some of the function she has lost,” he shared. “There are no guarantees, but we are holding onto the hope that radiation can make a difference.”

Bo continued, “More than anything, please pray specifically that the radiation works. Pray that it stops or shrinks what is causing these changes, that Teal regains strength and function in her right hand and arm, and that she gets some relief from everything her little body has been fighting through.”

He added, “We need a win. We need our girl to catch a break. And we are still praying and believing with everything we have.”

On October 24, Jenny took to Instagram to first share details about Teal’s health battle. “This isn’t easy to read and wrap our heads around but it’s also the reality this beautiful family is facing and we can’t simply look away,” she wrote. “Now is the time to share and rally around their family.”

Marrs also explained, “Teal’s beautiful momma, Dru, is now battling a serious health journey of her own. She needs to have surgery but also needs to spend every second with her daughter. It’s truly too much.”

Jenny and her husband, Dave, asked for prayers and set up a way for fans to donate. In a November 12 Instagram Story post, Jenny shared, “We raised nearly $60k for Teal’s family.”