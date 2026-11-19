As HGTV fans know, not every remodel project runs smoothly. Designer Christina Haack recently admitted she took on a project that is turning out to be quite a handful.

When her friend Cassie approached her with the project, Christina Haack happily accepted. However, the HGTV personality already knows that this is shaping up to be a long, expensive ordeal.

Christina Haack Accepts a Remodel Project From a Close Friend

“Flip or Flop” star Christina Haack and her friend, Kylie Wing, teamed up to launch their own luxury design brand, Christina & Kylie.

While the duo is always eager to bring style and elegance to a living space, they may have just signed up for the project of a lifetime.

“If you know, you know,” the official Christina & Kylie account captioned a new post. “Cassie is back, and this time she has a husband, two babies, and a house in Anaheim Hills that needs everything. We grew up together, we went to college together, and now I get to do what I do best for my best friend all over again.”

“The last renovation I did for her was a completely different era. This one is bigger, more personal, and we are documenting every single step,” the caption continued. “Follow along and turn on notifications so you do not miss a thing.”

Fans Praise the HGTV Star’s Brutal Honesty

Christina Haack certainly has a lot on her plate now.

“Alright, welcome to my newest project and it happens to be my best friend’s house. So welcome to Cassie and James’ new home,” Christina reveals in the video. “It’s in Anaheim Hills as well. So the last time I did a renovation for her was pre-husband, pre-babies, pre-COVID. So lots changed in the last eight years regarding pricing, regarding like, really everything.”

The designer admitted that construction and design costs have increased dramatically over the last decade. To make matters worse, the house has a plethora of issues, including termite damage, mold, and air conditioning problems.

“And on top of all of that, the dump is closed on strike,” Christina sighed. “So, we are just living in the dump for now. Luckily, they don’t live here yet. They are living in their other house and not gonna move in until this is fully done.”

Though the situation is undoubtedly challenging, many fans appreciated the raw, honest footage of a remodel. HGTV has to edit down footage for television, which means a lot of the time and hard work gets left out.

“Thank you for sharing the reality of what really happens!” one viewer shared.

“Fun project. Will this eventually be televised? Love supporting and following you ❤️” another inquired.

It’s unknown whether or not Christina Haack plans to turn her remodel for Cassie into a television series. But either way, fans can look foward to seeing Christina back on their television screens in the new year.

HGTV finished filming “The Flip Off” season 2. As soon as editing and production finish, the new season will arrive on the network, likely in early 2027.