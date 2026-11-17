Joanna Gaines and husband Chip Gaines took great effort to shield their five children from the spotlight after walking away from their hit HGTV series.

According to Joanna, the “wild” years of filming “Fixer Upper” left them little choice but to homeschool their kids.

Decision to Homeschool

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The Waco, Texas, based couple burst onto the scene with the premiere of their renovation series in 2013. Coming from a small town in Central Texas, Joanna admitted she did not expect their show to blow up like it did.

“That was such a wild time for us that there’s like a block in my brain,” Joanna said of her years filming “Fixer Upper” during her appearance on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast. “I think it’s a protection thing.”

She added, “When I think about ‘Fixer’ and we were so naive getting into it, we honestly didn’t know what it was going to become. We didn’t watch the shows. We didn’t know like HGTV. We just didn’t know.”

The couple was not only raising four children — eventually five with the birth of son Crew — but they were running their exploding business and filming multiple renovations a year. Eventually it became too much to maintain.

“We thought this is going to be a local commercial for our business, and then when it became this thing,” she continued. “And we were doing 18 to 25 houses a year for the show and then houses on the side and then building the retail store and building our family.”

Chip and Jo ultimately made the decision to homeschool their children, because, according to the Magnolia owner, “I couldn’t like get them to school on time.”

Looking Back

Despite the chaos, Joanna looks back at those times with fond memories.

“But again, I look back with this fond sense of like, Chip and I have always thrived in chaos. It was just us,” she told Kelce. “From the day we got married, we were doing things we probably shouldn’t be doing, and then they pan out to be pretty cool. We were just always chaos.”

As her children have grown, the design star — who shares sons Drake, Duke, and Crew, and daughters Ella and Emmie with husband Chip — has not been shy about her struggles with letting go as her children graduate from high school and move out.

“I actually surprised myself. I didn’t know I had that range of emotions in me,” she said of her reaction to saying goodbye. “I’ve always been very like stable and even-keeled. And once my first kid, it’s like I haven’t stopped crying since Drake left. He’s a senior in college and I still cry.”

She added, “When I dropped Ella off, I almost died because I couldn’t breathe. I was crying so hard. I was in the room by myself … and I I couldn’t breathe. I thought I was going to die and I said to myself, ‘If you don’t pull together, you’re going to die.’ I had to coach myself out of death because it was so sad.”