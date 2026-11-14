Alison Victoria Shares Incredible Wardrobe From Her Romantic Trip

Alison Victoria has an eye for interior design and has showcased her talents on HGTV, but she is also a big fashion lover with an incredible collection of clothes. On Saturday, November 14, she shared a glimpse of her gorgeous wardrobe by posting photos of herself from her romantic London trip with her boyfriend, filmmaker Brandt Andersen.

Alison Victoria Shows Off Her Gorgeous Outfits

Victoria shared multiple looks on Instagram, including a fitted leopard-print dress with an open back, a jeans-and-cropped-vest combo, floral co-ords, high-waisted pants paired with a black crop top and leather jacket, and a stunning blue plaid dress. Her photos also include Andersen, and the pair look so happy as they smile for the camera.

In the caption, the “Sin City Rehab” star shared her thoughts, writing, “Eight days. One suitcase. An unreasonable number of outfit changes and the most amazing shopping. A few of my favorite looks from across the pond … in my ShopMy.” She also encouraged fans to rate her looks, and the comment section has been filled with reactions.

“That plaid gown is so beautiful!” a comment reads. “All are stunning but for me it is the dress in front of LesMis marquis!” another fan shared. Other reactions include, “All nice but that blue dress is everything,” “tough to chose Alison….but you’d look good in a paper bag…..you’re that lovely I love the old boys of Sin City…and they love you,” and “The BEAUTIFUL BLUE Plaid DRESS is EVERYTHING.”

Alison Victoria’s Relationship With Brandt Andersen

Earlier this month, Victoria shared with fans that she took a trip with Andersen for her birthday and used the time as a technology detox. In a post published on Instagram on November 5, she wrote, “8 days in London. A surprise birthday trip from my love. Phone on Do Not Disturb. No emails, No social media, No idea what’s happening in the world… and I highly recommend it. Flying back to reality with a full heart and one little reminder…”

Victoria and Andersen went public with their relationship in June 2024. In an Instagram post in November 2025, the HGTV star showed her support for her partner’s career. “Brandt, you are unlike anyone I have ever known. Your devotion to lifting others, your refusal to look away, your belief that storytelling can heal…it’s humbling, it’s emotional, and it’s beautiful;” she wrote.

Alison Victoria Shares Her Love for Clothes

This is not the first time Victoria has shared a glimpse of her wardrobe. In October, she posted a video of her closet makeover and revealed how many clothes, shoes, and accessories she has, teasing, “My life outgrew my closet.”

In the caption, she discussed the room’s makeover. “My closet finally got the renovation it deserved. Me and @inspiredclosetslv reworked every inch. Hidden wardrobes, dedicated denim shelving for my fav obsession, integrated lighting, antique-ish mirrors,” she wrote. She added, “Now getting dressed feels like shopping in my own closet! But did I actually make room in my new closet for my love Brandt?”