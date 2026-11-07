Alison Victoria Shares a Glimpse Into Her Relationship With Photos From a Romantic Trip

Alison Victoria went public with her boyfriend, filmmaker Brandt Andersen, in June 2024, but two days ago, she gave a glimpse into their relationship with the sweetest post from their trip to London, England.

Alison Victoria Shares Glimpse Into Her Relationship

The “Sin City Rehab” star posted several photos from a trip to the city, some of which include Andersen, and she looks happy and relaxed. In the caption, she shared why. “8 days in London. A surprise birthday trip from my love,” she wrote. “Phone on Do Not Disturb. No emails, No social media, No idea what’s happening in the world… and I highly recommend it. Flying back to reality with a full heart and one little reminder… An all-new SIN CITY REHAB airs TONIGHT at 9/8c on HGTV! Trust me, you’ve never seen an episode quite like this one.”

Fans praised Victoria in the comments on her post. “Brandt is always lookin SMOOTH. Happy Birthday,” a fan shared. “Happy Birthday. Love your new show by the way. Now I’m a huge fan. You seem like a beautiful person. I’m rooting for you all the way,” a second fan shared.

Other reactions include, “Good for you!!! Much needed, I’m SURE!” “You are so talented, awesome person. Happy birthday!! Enjoy it to the fullest,” and “Thats so sweet and romantic! Love your new show!!”

Alison Victoria Shares Photos From Romantic Trip

On Saturday, November 7, the HGTV star updated fans about her trip to London and how good it was for her soul. She posted several photos on Instagram, including one of her posing on the stairs in a stunning dress. Other photos show how loved-up she and Andersen look and offer a glimpse of some of London’s sights, including Big Ben.

In the caption, she shared her thoughts. “London called. I answered… and then I put my phone on Do Not Disturb for eight days!” she wrote. “My love surprised me with a birthday trip, and for the first time in forever, I actually disconnected. No emails; No scrolling. No checking in. Just London, a lot of love and birthday surprises, and a very full camera roll (on Brandts phone. Swipe through my little London love affair.”

Once again, she was flooded with supportive messages from her loyal fan base.

Alison Victoria & Brandt Andersen’s Relationship

In an October interview with People, Victoria opened up about her relationship with Andersen and just how happy she is. And how, despite this, they’re in no rush to get engaged or married. “I guess because I do feel like I’ve been in a relationship before where that was always on the radar, and I think it just caused this internal conflict and then conflict between me and that person,” she said. “I’m like, ‘I don’t need anything but a good partner, at least right now.’ So it feels really good to just be happy with being happy.”

The couple met at a wellness retreat, and Victoria has the most beautiful things to say about Andersen, whom she calls her “partner.” She told People, “He really is my best friend.” She added, I used to hear people say that all the time, ‘Oh, I’m married to my best friend.’ I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, right.’ And now I get it because I have it, and things couldn’t be better.”