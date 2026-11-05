Jonathan Scott Shows Fans How to Bend the Rules for Bathroom Decor

HGTV fans love following “The Property Brothers” stars, Drew and Jonathan Scott. Over the years, they’ve come up with plenty of thoughtful designs that truly increase a home’s value.

With the winter holidays rapidly approaching, the Scott twins have put a more festive spin on their online content.

Recently, the twins gave fans permission to start decorating for Christmas. But if anyone feels like completely revamping their bathroom in the meantime, Jonathan Scott has plenty of tips that allow homeowners to break traditional design rules and make the space uniquely their own.

Jonathan Scott Encourages Fans to Get Creative

“Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott certainly knows his way around bathroom design. In a new video, he gave fans a few pointers to make their space unique while bending typical design rules.

“Who says bathrooms can’t be moody and opulent? Jonathan gives all his best tips for painting your powder room at the link in bio!” the HGTV star captioned a new post on the Drew & Jonathan Instagram page.

“You can break the rules and you can go dark in a smaller space if it’s done intentionally,” Scott told his audience. “So for example, a guest bathroom, powder room, something like that. If you want to go dark, yes it can make a space feel smaller. But it can also make it feel luxe and cozy and something that’s very memorable.”

“So make sure you don’t totally discount going moody and dark if that’s the vibe you want to bring to the space,” the HGTV star continued. “I don’t typically recommend that for your day-to-day bathroom, but I do love it. Much like what Zooey and I did in our New York apartment, having a powder room that makes a luxe statement.”

Fans raved about the design tip in the comments. Several simply left heart emojis, signalling their approval.

“🥰 Jonathan, you always know how to make everything so beautiful! 🥰” a fan sweetly wrote.

The HGTV Star Is Engaged to ‘New Girl’ Star Zooey Deschanel

When Jonathan Scott isn’t thinking about his latest designs, he’s spending quality time with his fiancée, Zooey Deschanel. Though the couple got engaged in 2023, the actress admits they’re still figuring out their wedding plans.

“We don’t have really firm plans yet,” the “Elf” star told PEOPLE. “It depends on a lot of different factors.”

Jonathan Scott has also touched on their special day in the past. One of the hurdles they need to overcome is the guest list.

“I’ve sort of entered this phase of my life now where I’m realizing there are a lot of people around you who… you put way more effort into the relationship than they do,” Scott told PEOPLE in March. “People who I find I’m constantly asking if they would like to go out, if I make plans, would you like to join? And they don’t reciprocate.”

For now, the couple is happily looking forward to the upcoming winter holidays. Fans can keep up with Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel through social media.