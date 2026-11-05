HGTV’s Ben Dozier Films Heartbreaking Video of Home Floating Down River as Family Faces ‘Devastating’ Floods

The picture-perfect Colorado town where HGTV alums Ben and Cristi Dozier moved their family and built a thriving business, as featured on their show “Building Roots,” has been devastated by monumental floods.

On November 2, 2026, Amy Brown — Cristi’s sister and radio co-host of “The Bobby Bones Show” — shared an unbelievable video on social media that Ben filmed. It shows a neighbor’s home being carried down the flooded Pagosa River, steps from the Doziers’ own home, and being obliterated as it crashes into a pedestrian bridge.

She wrote in the caption, “My brother-in-law Ben took this video from his back porch: a neighbor’s home floating down the river and crashing into the bridge. It’s so wild. Historic flooding is happening right now in Pagosa Springs, and it’s devastating for the community.”

Pagosa Springs Has Been Flooded Twice in a Week

In her post of Ben’s video, Amy wrote, “There have been 3 100 year floods in the last 2 years, 2 of them back to back, each one worse than the prior (for perspective of what PS has been dealing with).”

Pagosa Springs, located in Southwest Colorado, was virtually cut off from the rest of the state due to massive flooding, Colorado Public Radio reported on November 2, noting that the nearby San Juan River “rose to nearly 17 feet, the highest it’s been since 1911.”

As waters from the most recent flood were receding, the Doziers returned to their downtown Pagosa Springs home on the morning of November 2 to check on things. Ben told CBS News he witnessed his neighbor’s home slide off the bank and start floating down the San Juan River, crashing into the bridge and disintegrating before his eyes. He took out his cell phone and captured it all on video.

“I was standing on the back porch and heard this just crazy noise upriver as it was slowly sliding off,” Dozier said. “The noise was just deafening. It was just wild.”

This was the second round of disastrous flooding there in only a week, for which the Governor had already requested federal disaster funds. CPR said the Red Cross has opened three evacuation shelters across the region.

“The sun is shining,” Dozier told CBS, trying to look at the bright side. “We’ve got a mess on our hands. This town’s gonna need a lot of help.”

Ben & Cristi Dozier Moved to Pagosa Springs From Austin, Texas

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Ben had also posted a series of photos and videos on October 25 after the second flood, including a pic of him standing on their porch with water right up to the edge.

“Epic weekend…,” he wrote, “one for the record books, with what felt like biblical proportions. Our second “100-year flood” for the second year in a row. Wild weekend of rain, snow, sleet, hail, evacuations, late nights, early mornings, bears and amazing sunsets.”

Unaware that the river would flood again in a matter of days, Ben wrote, “Recording this one for the record books ’cause it’s still raining cats and dogs. Prolly shouldn’t say that with our luck. Mercy.”

The Doziers moved their six kids there from Austin, Texas, several years ago and documented how they settled in, opened their coffee shop, and began renovating homes there on their two-season show, “Building Roots.” In late 2024, Cristi announced via Instagram that they had no plans to film any additional seasons, much to fans’ chagrin, and that they were “exploring new adventures.”