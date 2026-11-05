Jenny Marrs Shares Heartfelt Update on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Family Amid Devastating Health Battle

Jenny Marrs continues to provide updates on the fundraising efforts for the St. Jude family who appeared on “Fixer to Fabulous.” The HGTV star is opening up about the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and donations they’ve received.

Jenny Marrs Reveals How Much Fans Have Raised for Esmeyer Family

On November 5, Marrs took to Instagram to share the latest update on Teal Esmeyer and her family following an outpouring of prayers and donations from fans.

The total donations exceeded all expectations, and the HGTV star shared just how thankful the family is for the blessings they’ve received.

“I can’t get over the generosity I’ve witnessed over this past week and a half or so,” Marrs shared in the caption. “When we decided to create a fundraiser to bless Teal and her family, we thought we’d offer up a prize — an incentive — to get more donations. And when I reached out to the winner, she didn’t even know about the prize. She had simply given to this family with no expectation of a reward. Just a gift. (But, she’s very excited to hang with us next week:))!”

The HGTV star continued, “And, when we started the fundraiser, I set the amount at $10,000 thinking that was a lot to raise and would be a really tangible blessing to the Esmeyer family. Not only did we surpass that goal, but the donations keep coming in. We are currently at $58,367!!!”

“I just can’t get over it. You guys showed up and gifted this family with the opportunity to breathe a little easier as they take time away from work to be together as Teal quite literally fights for her life,” the “Fixer to Fabulous” star noted.

She added, “Please keep praying for miracles to unfold for this family. And, don’t ever think that one prayer, one gift, or one person can’t make a difference. It always starts with one. 💕”

Marrs has been keeping fans updated about the Esmeyer family, beginning with an October social media post that explained the health challenges that Teal and her mom are facing.

Fans Continue to Share Prayers & Make Donations

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the HGTV stars and their efforts to rally support for the family in need.

“God bless you for initiating this wonderful act of kindness! It’s a privilege to contribute,” one fan wrote. “Holding Teal and her family close in my prayers and heart. 🙏”

Another fan shared, “Continued prayers for Teal, her momma and the entire family. And Jenny and Dave, may God continue to bless you as well. You are his instruments in making life better for so many.”

“So happy to participate and be able to help this family in a small way,” one fan commented. “You all have such BIG hearts and it’s contagious to those around you! Thank you!”

Others shared, “So wonderful! And prayers continue for this little girl and family!” and “Continued prayers for Teal and her family for healing and peace and health 🙏 ❤️.”