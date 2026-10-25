Dave & Jenny Marrs Rally Fans to Help ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Family Facing Difficult Health Battles

Dave and Jenny Marrs are using their platform to help a family featured on an episode of “Fixer to Fabulous.” The HGTV stars are asking fans for prayers and financial support as the family navigates multiple health challenges.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Reveal Plan to Help ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Family

On October 25, Dave and Jenny took to Instagram to share an update on Teal, a St. Jude child who appeared with her family in a season 7 episode of “Fixer to Fabulous.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you for praying for precious Teal, Dru, Bo and sweet little Judd,” they wrote in the caption. “Your response to yesterday’s update was truly beautiful and a reminder that there is so much good in the world. 🫶”

Dave and Jenny continued, “Let’s keep it going!!! Let’s bless this family financially in a way that will truly blow them away with abundance — lifting any financial burden and reminding them that they are not alone in this fight.”

“I’ve set up a giving site for donations so that you can give in a tax deductible way (we will cut the check directly to their family), AND, as a thank you, we are going to give away a day with our ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ family (we all LOVE Teal and are excited to do something tangible to help)!” they added.

Dave and Jenny shared that they will draw a winner on Friday, October 30 for the following prizes:

2 night’s stay at @thewelcomeinn_rogers

A day ‘on set’ with us for a ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ reveal on 11/11!

A gift card to shop at @marrsonmain or @marrsmercantile

Other surprises we haven’t come up with yet ☺️

They added, “We can’t wait to bless this family! 🙏🎗️ You do not need to donate to enter, you can also comment below!”

In the video, Dave and Jenny shared their hopes to ease the family’s financial burden, calling the situation “an absolute nightmare for any mom and any family.”

The HGTV stars included a link to the Pure Charity donation page.

The page notes, in part, “Nine year old Teal has been fighting a rare brain cancer and her most recent MRI showed significant progression of one of the tumors in her brain. This is serious, and her family is entering another very difficult chapter.”

“The next several weeks and months are going to require a lot from their family. Teal’s mom is going to be away from work without pay so that she can be with Teal and help care for her through treatment and whatever symptoms may come with it,” the fundraising page explains.

“At the same time, [Teal’s mom] is also suffering her own medical challenge that has her both worried and conflicted to take care of herself when she wants to be with Teal to care for her,” the page notes. “There will be more travel, appointments, treatments, and a lot of uncertainty.”

Fans Share Touching Words of Support for Teal & Her Family

Fans flooded the comments section, sharing supportive messages and prayers for the family.

“Thank you for posting yesterday. I was able to donate through the link. Prayers for this family,” one fan wrote.

Another fan shared, “Just donated. I’ll be praying. 🙏 Thank you for setting this up. ❤️”

“Hi there, praying for them. Thanks for sharing and your hearts for people are amazing,” one follower commented.

Another fan noted, “You guys are the genuine deal. This precious family will be blessed abundantly through your outreach and prayers. 🙏🏻”

“This is heartbreaking. Prayers for this sweet family,” another fan wrote.