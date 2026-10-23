HGTV’s Mike Jackson Shows Off Unknown Skill in New Video & Fans Love It

HGTV star Mike Jackson has incredible skill with all things building and home renovating, but he shared another unknown skill with fans when he posted a video of himself fixing a car for his mom. He posted the video on Instagram on Thursday, October 22, and while fans love seeing Jackson’s many skills, he also used the video to share a powerful message about the importance of learning trades in school.

Mike Jackson Shares a Message He Is Passionate About

The video starts with Jackson working on a car. The hood is open, and he reveals he is changing a piece of equipment for $35, which the dealership wanted to charge his mom $1,600 for. “Bring the trades back to school,” he says, while looking into the camera. He also shared the importance of learning a trade and expanded on his idea in the post’s caption.

“GIVE A CHILD A SKILL, AND YOU GIVE THEM A FUTURE THEY CAN BELIEVE IN!” he wrote. Jackson continued, “There’s something powerful about a young person discovering they can turn an idea into reality with their own two hands. Dreams give kids something to chase. Skills give them the power to make those dreams a reality. Trade classes do more than teach a craft. They ignite ambition, build confidence, and give young people the pride of seeing their hard work come to life.”

The former “Married to Real Estate” star told fans that there is nothing wrong with traditional jobs, but discussed the value of being able to see the “tangible impact of your skills every day” like you would with a trade. He continued, “You can point to a building, a bridge, or a custom car and proudly say, ‘I BUILT THAT!’ ‘Yeah, I did that.’ Not every child’s greatness will be discovered in societies expected, and or programmed skillset. Some will find theirs behind a welding mask, holding a hammer, or turning a wrench, threading a needle, flaming a pan, bringing a canvas to life.”

Fans Praise Mike Jackson’s Idea

Jackson urged fans to stop believing that trades are a “backup plan and recognize them as a pathway to purpose, opportunity, entrepreneurship, and generational success.” He ended his message with a statement he is incredibly passionate about. “Bring them back to all schools,” he said of learning trades.

Many fans share Jackson’s passion, and the comment section has been flooded with messages. “You are 100% right. I was fortunate to learn cooking and sewing at home,” a fan wrote. “I agree Mike they need to bring trades back in school,” another person shared.

A third fan reflected on their own school experience, writing, “Yup, we also had a whole separate wing in my high school back in the 80s that housed all of the trades classrooms. Bring back the trades in schools!!”

Other reactions include, “So important. I took home economics; I was cooking a whole dinner at 15 years old,” “Absolutely, bring the trades back!!” and “Not you building houses and fixing cars!!! I agree with you, though.”

