‘Married to Real Estate’s Mike Jackson Reflects on Incredible Career but He Never Set Out to Be a Builder

HGTV’s former star Mike Jackson has an incredible talent for home renovation, and he is also likable. So, when he shared new photos of one of his latest renovation projects on Instagram on Monday, October 19, fans paid attention.

Mike Jackson Reflects on How His Career Started

Jackson posted before-and-after photos of a wall he had been working on, and how he transformed it. He also posed leaning against it, looking very smart. In the caption, he shared his thoughts, including how he started his career. “I never wanted to be a builder,” he wrote. “I was always drawing, dancing, singing, and modeling. Started Dee Jaying at 12 years old. As a kid, it was my bonus Dad that would always have me going to the neighbors’ house to fix random things for them. I’d always ask ‘why me?,’ which was met with, ‘Because I know you can do it. I see something you don’t.’ I was the kid taking things apart to see how it was built. I’ve always just enjoyed seeing things start as nothing and become thing amazing finish.”

He admitted he doesn’t have an “official title” he’s given himself, but thanked God for giving him vision and helping him to be the best he can be. “I learn and grow through it all. I’ve learned something new throughout every phase of my life, that I take into every aspect of my creative process.”

Jackson listed some of the many titles he has held in his life, and his post offers a small glimpse into his immense talent and ambition. “From being a Dad, husband, barber, videographer, songwriter, author, podcaster, fitness trainer, Model, actor, reality personality, contractor, business owner etc. It all required a vision and belief to start,” he wrote. “Don’t get it twisted; I’d be the first to say ‘I don’t know how to do that,’ but if the good Lord gives me and idea, dream, vision, and or goal; I’ll find a way, learn the way, or create a way to see it come to pass.”

Fans React With Love & Support

Jackson ended his message with a passage from the New Testament, Romans 12:6-8.

In the comment section, fans reacted to Jackson’s post with love and support. “I need you and Egypt’s gifts to bless my house. This is absolutely gorgeous! The God given gifts you two have been blessed with,” a fan shared.

“Oh Wow,” another person wrote. A third person also shared their thoughts, writing, “Ovation Worthy.”

And there is a lot of love in Jackson’s life, starting with the fact he is married to his “Married to Real Estate” star co-star, Egypt Sherrod. He and Sherrod have been married since September 2020, after dating for six years. They share two daughters, Harper and Kendall. Jackson is also a father to his older daughter, Simone, from a previous relationship.

The couple’s show may be canceled, but thankfully, fans can still get updates on their lives through social media.