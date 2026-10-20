HGTV Star Erin Napier Announces Christmas Book Tour

Erin Napier is bringing a little holiday magic to bookstores across the country with a new tour celebrating her latest children’s book.

The HGTV star, 40, announced the upcoming appearances on Monday, Oct. 19, revealing that she will visit four locations to promote “The Christmas House,” which features illustrations by folk artist Adam Trest.

Napier Can’t Wait for Tour

“We are doing a little tiny book tour for The Christmas House. Are you coming?!” Napier wrote on social media.

The book, published Oct. 6, 2026, centers on the traditions that make a house feel like home during the holiday season. Napier, best known for co-hosting HGTV’s “Home Town” with her husband, Ben Napier, wrote the picture book, while Trest brought the story to life through his artwork.

The pair will appear together at four stops throughout November and December, giving fans an opportunity to meet them and celebrate the new release.

The tour begins Nov. 7 at Little Professor Bookshop in Birmingham, Alabama. Napier and Trest will then head to Lemuria Books in Jackson, Mississippi, on Nov. 21.

Their next appearance is scheduled for Nov. 30 at Book of Wonders in New York City. The final stop will take place Dec. 5 at The Scent Library in Laurel, Mississippi, the town where the Napiers live and film their HGTV series.

The announcement prompted excitement from fans, including readers who have already picked up copies of the book for the children in their lives.

“It’s so sweet. I bought it for my granddaughter and she loves it,” one person wrote.

Another shared that the book would make a special holiday gift, commenting, “Just got your book for my new granddaughter for Christmas. Celebrating from Massachusetts north shore cape Ann.”

Other fans expressed hope that they would be able to attend one of the appearances, even if traveling required some planning.

“Me scheming how to convince my husband to catch the train to NYC at 27 weeks pregnant so I can meet my FAVORITE HGTV lady!” one fan joked.

Another New York-area reader shared a home renovation story, explaining that her husband had recently surprised her by telling her he had something to show her outside.

“OMG is it Ben and Erin, coming to design our basement space?!” she recalled asking him. “A girl can dream.”

“The Christmas House” follows Napier’s earlier children’s book, “The Lantern House,” which was published in 2022 and became a bestseller. Both stories explore the emotional connection between a home and the people who fill it with memories.

Napier Previously Gushed About the Book

In an interview with PEOPLE, Napier explained why Christmas traditions provided the inspiration for her latest book.

“Our houses are really the keepers of our family traditions at Christmas,” she said, noting that the importance of those rituals becomes especially clear when children are young.

Napier also reflected on how holiday customs can connect families across generations.

“The thing that feels so good about it that my children don’t yet have the language for, is when we do these traditions year after year we are bringing our childhoods back to the surface, we are celebrating the people we don’t have anymore by making their recipes and hanging their stockings, and our houses are the center of all of this,” she said.

With four appearances planned before Christmas, Napier and Trest will have several opportunities to share the story with readers looking to add a new tradition to their holiday season.