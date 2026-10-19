HGTV’s Schedule for the Week: What to Watch October 19-25, 2026

HGTV has a big week ahead, with two shows reaching important milestones and plenty of new home-buying drama to go around. There’s more to this week’s lineup than people arguing over kitchen cabinets. Yep, the October 19-25 schedule includes the end of two seasons of fan-favorites. And while seeing how these shows play out is worth it for fans; honestly, some of this week’s house searches might be more stressful than the renovation challenges.

Canva HGTV Autumn Schedule Photo

What’s Happening This Week on HGTV

Tuesday is a big night for “A Very Haunted Renovation” fans as the competition, hosted by Anna Camp, comes to an end. The remaining designers are fighting for a $50,000 prize, so there’s a lot riding on their final kitchen and dining room transformations.

Friday brings another major reveal when Retta finally reveals which house will get a $150,000 makeover on “Scariest House in America.” Alison Victoria will hopefully turn the frightening property into something fabulous.

There are also new episodes of “Sin City Rehab” and “Botched Homes” in the mix, too.

Let’s be real, if the “House Hunters” franchise is more your thing, this week’s buyers are dealing with everything from international moves to family disagreements and competing renovation budgets. And it seems like this week’s buyers are going to have their work cut out for them.

Note: All times are Eastern, unless otherwise stated.

Monday, October 19, 2026

6:00pm – 8:00pm: “Scariest House in America”

9:00pm – 10:30pm: “House Hunters

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Tuesday, October 20, 2026

6:00pm: “Renovation Aloha”

7:00pm: “A Very Haunted Renovation”

8:00pm: “A Very Haunted Renovation” (New, Season Finale) Season 1, Episode 6: “The Final Fright”

“In a thrilling finale, the final two designers stand with only the dining room and kitchen restorations between them and $50,000! Tempers flare and even the house seems to protest as the designers face their toughest battle yet to claim victory.”

9:30pm: “House Shock” (New) Season 1, Episode 5: “Cruising Into a New Den”

“A husband thinks his den is a real don’t, so he’s asking Steve and Arielle to help him surprise his wife with a perfect family room and home office. But when things take an unexpected turn, the entire project is at risk of being delayed.”

10:30pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 210, Episode 13: “Trading Choice for Charm in Castil de Campos”

“A couple and their daughter seek a slower pace of life and a stronger sense of community in Castil de Campos, Spain. They’re hoping to run an in-home business, but limited inventory and style mismatches could make finding the right house a challenge.”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Wednesday, October 21, 2026

4:00pm – 8:30pm: “House Hunters”

9:00pm: “Sin City Rehab” (New) Season 2, Episode 3: “Another Roll of the Dice”

“Even though their first project still hasn’t sold, Alison gambles on a second renovation with two Vegas flippers, pushing them to embrace a high-end design that she thinks will boost the home’s value. Also, Alison gets news about Camden, another property she has on the market.”

10:00pm: “Botched Homes” (New) Season 1, Episode 8: “A Tale of Two Saunas”

“Charlie and Courtney transform a ’90s nightmare bathroom into a modern dream spa while also designing a home office that doubles as a swanky speakeasy. In another home, they take a basement that looks like a crime scene and turn it into a personalized wellness center.”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Thursday, October 22, 2026

6:00pm & 7:00pm: “Sin City Rehab”

8:00pm & 8:30pm: “House Hunters International”

9:00pm & 10:00pm: “House Hunters International” (New) Season 212, Episode 8: “No More Moving: Thailand and Mexico”

“After years on the road, these couples are ready to settle down in Mexico and Thailand. But with clashing priorities, they soon discover that staying put can cause more conflict than constant travel.” Season 210, Episode 10: “Empty Nesters in Saint-Méard-de-Gurçon, France”

“A visit to relatives in Europe leaves empty nesters in love with France. After years of return trips, they decide to leave everything behind in Texas and start a new chapter in the tiny town of Saint-Méard-de-Gurçon.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters International”

Friday, October 23, 2026

6:00pm – 8:00pm: “Scariest House in America”

9:00pm: “Scariest House in America” (New, Season Finale) Season 3, Episode 6: “From Frightening to Fabulous”

“After a season-long search, the road trip comes to an end and Retta reveals the Scariest House in America! Now, designer Alison Victoria faces her ultimate renovation challenge: transform the terrifying home into a dream come true with a stunning $150,000 makeover.”

10:00pm & 10:30pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 280, Episode 3: “Keeping it Real Estate”

“A first-time buyer knows what she wants for her first home in Baltimore. She’s looking for a single-family house with a yard in the heart of the city, but her boyfriend’s along to help adjust her expectations and rethink what a home can look like.” Season 281, Episode 2: “Too Many Cooks”

“A single mom convinces her family to go in together on a large, upgraded home in North Carolina. She’s looking for a level of luxury she feels she’s earned, but after three years of searching with no agreement, there may be too many cooks in this kitchen.”

11:00pm & 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Saturday, October 24, 2026

6:00pm – 9:30pm: “House Hunters”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 280, Episode 4: “Closet Clashes and Bathroom Battles”

“A couple’s ready to leave their apartment behind and buy their first home in Tampa, Florida. With their debts paid off, he wants to keep costs low and find a fixer-upper, but she’s a spender who believes in getting what you want when you want it.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

Sunday, October 25, 2026

6:00pm – 9:00pm: “Fixer to Fabulous”

10:00pm: “House Hunters” (New) Season 280, Episode 9: “Gen Z Learns the ABCs”

“A young Gen Z couple’s tired of renting and ready to buy their first home in New Jersey. It’s a highly competitive real estate market, and with big differences on what kind of house they need, the learning curve might be too steep.”

10:30pm – 11:30pm: “House Hunters”

The HGTV Highlights Worth Keeping an Eye On

The two big finales from “A Very Haunted Renovation” and “Scariest House in America” make this a notable week for HGTV. If you’ve been following either series, these are the episodes to catch.

The rest of the week brings the usual mix of renovation risks and house-hunting disagreements. “Sin City Rehab” has another project to work through, “Botched Homes” is reimagining some seriously challenging spaces, and “House Hunters” keeps delivering buyers who don’t always agree on what they need.

It seems like HGTV has found a way to keep the schedule interesting without making every night feel like a major event. And honestly, sometimes the most entertaining part is watching buyers realize that their dream home might require a few compromises.

Yep, whether you’re tuning in for the big reveals or the real estate debates, there’s plenty to watch on HGTV from October 19-25.