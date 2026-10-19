‘Bargain Mansions’ Tamara Day Shares a Look at Her Latest Project

HGTV’s “Bargain Mansions” host Tamara Day shared her excitement about her latest project in an Instagram video on Sunday, October 18, and fans have shown their support.

Tamara Day Shares Her Dream Come True

Day posted a look at all of her different wallpapers, with many bright colored patterns, floral designs, leaves, and interesting shapes. In the caption, she shared her thoughts, revealing that her wallpaper collection with Painted Papery has been a “dream come true.” She continued, “This collection is filled with so many things I love, inspired by my travels, favorite places, and all the little details I’ve collected along the way. I hand-painted so many of the original pieces, and to see those ideas turn into 65 different SKUs is just incredible!”

She continued, “I absolutely love how the team took my vision and made it a reality. The colors, the scale, the details… absolute perfection! We worked together every step of the way, and I couldn’t have asked for a more fabulous team to bring it all to life. And the best part? They print and deliver in a snap! And how fun is it that @huntingtonhousefurniture even printed these designs as fabric options?! Wallpaper AND fabric from my own paintings… is this real life?? Pinch me!”

Day revealed that she was able to celebrate with “many wonderful people,” which made the experience even more memorable. She ended her post by informing fans that the collection would be available next Friday, October 23. “I can’t wait for you to see it all!!!” she wrote.

Fans have been incredibly supportive of Day’s new collection, taking to the comment section to show her some love. “Congratulations, Tamara! So many beautiful designs & gorgeous colorways!!” a comment reads. “Congratulations Tamara!!! So happy for you!!!” another person shared.

“Pretty,” a third person shared.

How Tamara Day’s Renovation Journey Began

Fans of “Bargain Mansions” already know that Day is creative, but her love for renovation projects really started when she and her husband, Bill, moved into their first fixer-upper home. In a May 2020 interview with People, she reflected on the home and its condition it was in at the time of purchase. “It was in such bad shape we had to wear shoes to bed while we were redoing it,” she said. “But we sold it, did well with the sale and just kept doing that.”

Day revealed that they bought their first “bargain mansion” in 2008 and it was no small task. “Teenagers had been squatting in the house, there were cats living there, just trash everywhere,” she said. “It felt like the world was falling apart. At the time, I was like, ‘Just sell [the house]. This is too scary for me.’ But Bill was like, ‘We’re going to push through.”

Not only did the couple tackle a project that seemed impossible, but they were doing it while also parenting. Day and her husband share three sons, Henry, Bobby, and Tom. They welcomed their daughter Nora in 2013. “Anything that I could physically do to help, I did so with a baby on my back,” she said. Around this time, Day started going to estate sales, collecting furniture that she would refurnish. The sales and the interest from this furniture helped further her career, and now, she is one of the most well-known names in the renovation industry.