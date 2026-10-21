When Will Ben & Erin Napier’s New ‘Home Town’ Spinoff Premiere on HGTV in the U.S.?

Ben and Erin Napier‘s newest “Home Town Takeover” installment is set to premiere in Canada on October 25, but American fans are eager to know when it will air in the U.S. Find out the latest about the HGTV series “Home Town Takeover Canada.”

When Does ‘Home Town Takeover Canada’ Premiere in the U.S.?

On September 21, RTR Media, the production company behind “Home Town Takeover,” took to Instagram to announce the premiere date for the new Canadian series.

“Hey Canada! #HomeTownTakeoverCanada premieres Sunday October 25th! ‘Home Town Takeover’ took on its first small town transformation in 2020,” the caption explained. “Three towns later, we couldn’t be more proud to carry @erinapier and @scotsman.co vision of supporting small towns everywhere.”

The caption added, “Watch as National treasures @bryanbaeumler and @sarahbaeumler take on Port Alberni, Vancouver Island. We can’t wait for you to meet the wonderful people of this beautiful place. Catch it on @hgtv or stream it on CityTV+ @city_tv.”

In June 2026, Rogers Sports & Media announced Bryan and Sarah Baeumler as hosts of “Home Town Takeover Canada.”

“Based on the hit U.S. format, ‘Home Town Takeover Canada’ follows a full-scale small-town revitalization, transforming homes, businesses and public spaces while breathing new life into a deserving Canadian community,” the press release explained. “The series will feature appearances from Erin and Ben Napier.”

Fans lit up the comments section to share their excitement over the new show, with many asking when it will air in the United States. So far, HGTV hasn’t announced a U.S. premiere date.

“Hope we can see you in the U.S. We love you guys!!” one fan wrote.

Another fan asked, “No broadcast or streaming in the USA?”

Bryan gave a hopeful response, writing, “Yet.”

Ben and Erin previously shared the reason why they can’t host “Home Town Takeover Canada.”

In a December 2025 interview with CinemaBlend, Erin explained, “Our production company is Canadian. The people who make our show, they’re passionate about this Canadian takeover. But, because we are Americans, we are not legally allowed to host the show. We can only be in it as, like, guest stars.”

Her husband added, “Yeah, a Canadian broadcast show has to be hosted by Canadian talent. 90%, I think 90 was the number. I thought it was just a majority. We know who it is, and I can say that we really like them. It’s another husband and wife team.”

Ben & Erin Napier Praise ‘Home Town Takeover Canada’ Hosts Sarah & Bryan Baeumler

In an October 2026 interview with House Beautiful, Ben shared his thoughts on Sarah and Bryan taking the lead on the Canadian installment of the show.

“‘Hometown Takeover’ is a lot of work,” Ben said. “Bryan and Sarah are incredibly talented. Bryan in Canada is like the Michael Jordan of home renovation.”

He added, “It felt good that we were handing it off to them.”

Erin offered up one pro tip from their time doing the show: “Let the townspeople tell their own story.”

“That has been something that we learned in Laurel long before TV. You cannot come into a town and make it something it’s not,” the HGTV star shared. “The goal is to help a town get a little bit further down the road to rebirth or growth. The only way to do that is to let the town tell the story.”