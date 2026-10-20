Scott McGillivray Teases Return of Beloved HGTV Series After 10 Years

New shows are just around the corner for excited HGTV fans. Now, fan-favorite host Scott McGillivray is teasing the revival of one of his most treasured shows after a 10-year absence.

Casting for “Income Property” is underway, and McGillivray can’t wait to meet the hopeful property owners who need a little help getting a stronger return on investment.

To get fans truly engaged in the series revival, the Canadian designer invited property owners to submit their applications soon. The casting deadline is November 1, so fans have a little over a week to submit.

Scott McGillivray Invites Fans to Apply for ‘Income Property’

“Income Property” initially ran from 2008 to 2016. The show followed Scott McGillivray as he helped property owners transform their first income property to boost the home’s value. After 10 years, it’s coming back.

Now, McGillivray wants fans to apply for a spot on the show. Casting is closing very soon, and he wants to ensure he has the best guests on the new season.

“‘Income Property’ is coming back! It’s official and casting is closing Nov 1st. Show me your income suite that needs a renovation. IncomePropertyCating.ca. Let’s do this. #incomeproperty,” the HGTV star captioned a new Instagram post.

“Hey guys! In case you haven’t heard, ‘Income Property,’ it’s coming back,” McGillivray teased in the clip. “That’s right, we start filming very soon. But the casting is closing on November 1. So I wanted to give you another chance to send in your application.”

“If there’s potential for income in your home, if you have an existing income suite, show it to me,” he continued. “I want to see it. I want to make sure we can renovate it and get you top dollar. All you have to do is apply at incomepropertycasting.ca. ‘Income Property,’ let’s make it happen.”

In the comments, fans went wild for the news — even if they didn’t have a rental property of their own. Many expressed how excited they were to see “Income Property” make a return after its decade-long absence. Even after all this time, many still have fond memories of the original series.

“We need to get the #scottsuperfans back together again and blow up social media with our craziness about this!!

🥳😂 #bestshowever,” one Instagram user eagerly wrote in the comments.

The Canadian Designer Gears Up for Another Season of ‘Rock the Block’

Scott McGillivray certainly won’t have any shortage of projects. As he prepares to film “Income Property” soon, he’s also working on another season of “Rock the Block.”

Fans loved seeing him partner with Brooke Hogan for season 7. This time, he’s with former “Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk. Can the pair beat the others and have the best renovated home and bragging rights?

“You better win this time or I’m boycotting!🤣Get’em this time!!!! Best of luck,” a fan wrote on McGillivray’s Instagram post.

Fans can expect to see both “Rock the Block” season 7 and the “Income Property” revival on HGTV sometime in 2027.