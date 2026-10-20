Erin Napier Shares Update as Family Embraces ‘Weirdo Homeschooler Era’

Ben and Erin Napier‘s homeschool is in full swing, with Erin offering a glimpse of what her daughters have been learning just nine weeks into the school year. See what the HGTV stars’ girls have been up to and what’s ahead.

Erin Napier Gives Fans a Look at Her Daughters’ Homeschool Studies

On October 20, Erin took to Instagram to share some of the things they’re teaching their daughters Helen and Mae in their homeschool.

“First 9 weeks of homeschool has been so good for us as a family,” she wrote in the caption. “We made some curriculum changes for efficiency and our days are moving like a well oiled machine now.”

“In third grade, Helen is able to accurately lay out historic events in the right order without help given one random index card at a time (I couldn’t have done this in high school, but Ben is the best history teacher ever), learning how to properly write short essays, memorizing lots of poetry, finished Pippi Longstocking, Mr. Popper’s Penguins, Paul Revere’s Midnight Ride and now reading The Hundred Dresses (a), building fires on her own, hosting a fall party for 20 of their friends, learning the 50 states and capitals, multiplication drills, and learning about mammals and the nervous system,” Erin reported.

She continued, “In kindergarten, Mae is reading independently, creating a new kind of animal found in the ocean (axoturtle!!), making a pumpkin painting book report of her favorite, Make Way for Ducklings, and figuring out where in the world she is on a map.”

The HGTV star noted, “It’s been hard work and a few late nights planning this year, but it’s also the most fun I have ever had as a parent. Most of my very best friends in the world have brilliant kids who go to traditional school and they love their schools so much. It is working beautifully for them.”

“For us, this slots in beautifully with our schedule and satisfies our need for more family time,” Erin added. “One day they may want to go to traditional school again but until then we gonna be out here loving our ‘weirdo homeschooler’ era!”

Fans Love Seeing the Napiers’ Homeschool in Action

Fans lit up the comments section with praise for the Napiers’ approach, while others looked to the couple for inspiration for their own homeschool curriculums.

“As a fellow ‘weirdo homeschooler’ — I love this and the ability to redeem our education along the way. Good job mama!” one fan wrote.

Another fan noted, “I’m so glad you are using authentic literature in your homeschooling adventure. From a teacher — 38 years!”

Erin shared, “We are moving up a bit in complexity throughout the year and in the spring we will finish with CS Lewis. I’m so excited to get there.”

“I loved home schooling and being with my kids all the time,” one fan shared. “Home schooling kids are such wonderful people! Keep up the good work, it pays off when you have very capable well rounded, loving and hard working adult children!”

Erin responded, “My favorite thing I’ve noticed is their new ability to talk to strangers of any age so easily. It’s wild.”

“As a career public school teacher for well over 30 years, I encourage you that THIS IS THE WAY! So happy for all of you to be on this journey as a family!” another commenter wrote.

Another fan praised the HGTV stars, writing, “They are getting so big! All of this is worth the effort. Times they’ll never forget. Good job, Mom and Dad!”