HGTV Stars Dave & Jenny Marrs Reflect on 10 Years of Filming ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

As HGTV fans eagerly await news of “Fixer to Fabulous” season 8, Dave and Jenny Marrs are thoughtfully reflecting on their decision to join the network 10 years ago. As busy parents of five, their lives are never boring. Adding a television show into the mix completely changed things.

See what prompted the Marrs family to start a new chapter in their lives and join the HGTV network.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Share How Their Faith Prompted Them to Film

“Fixer to Fabulous” initially premiered in 2019, but the Marrs family has been filming with the network for much longer. Jenny Marrs recently reflected on the decision to start filming the series and how much it changed their lives.

“TEN years ago!” the HGTV star penned a new Instagram update. “It’s absolutely wild to think that a decade ago, we welcomed a camera crew into our home and into our lives for two days.”

“They essentially followed us around as we worked and then interviewed us as we sat on our front porch swing telling them about our family and the work we do renovating historic homes in our town of Bentonville, Arkansas,” Jenny Marrs continued. “I remember watching the three-minute edited down ‘sizzle reel’ that would be sent to HGTV and thinking, ‘This is absolutely crazy. Why would anyone want to watch a television show about our life?’”

The mother of five went on to discuss how “extremely nervous” she suddenly felt about inviting the cameras into their home. Her twins Ben and Nate were six, Sylvie was four, Charlotte was two, and Luke hadn’t joined the family yet. Ever faithful, Dave and Jenny prayed over the decision. They quickly received an answer.

“[God] clearly, vividly said to me, in no uncertain terms: ‘I will be with you. I love you. Shine my light.’ I wrote those exact words in my journal, in my Bible and on a notecard that I hung on my mirror. ‘Shine His light’ became my daily mantra,” Jenny added.

The Older Marrs Children Aren’t Interested in Filming Any Longer

Eventually, having constant cameras in the home became part of the family’s day-to-day routine. Her children grew up that way, and the Marrs family feels like they have a “cool home movie” in the form of their show.

“Enough rambling for today. I was feeling nostalgic as we try to wrap up the final few renovations for season 8 and plan this year’s wrap party for our crew, 🤍” the HGTV star concluded, noting she was hoping to share an air date with fans soon.

Though the Marrs children have grown up onscreen, Dave and Jenny are always adamant they ask for the kids’ consent. As the children grow, many have opted to steer clear of the cameras.

“We have three teenagers now, one preteen, and then Luke’s 7, so they’ve just grown up around it. But now they’re like, ‘We don’t want to be on camera,’” Jenny Marrs told Realtor.com over the summer.

“This season, you won’t see as much of the kids,” the designer explained. “Luke doesn’t mind and Char doesn’t mind, but the bigs are like, ‘Yeah, no, we’re not going to be on camera,’ and we never would force them to be on camera.”

“Fixer to Fabulous” season 8 will come to the network soon, likely in early 2027.