Chip & Joanna Gaines Tackle Biggest ‘Fixer Upper’ Challenge Yet In First Look At ‘Chip Bought a Mansion’

Chip and Joanna Gaines have tackled some tough projects over the years on “Fixer Upper” and their other various DIY shows for HGTV and their own Magnolia Network.

However, the latest iteration finds the couple taking on “a sprawling Texas mansion with endless potential and no shortage of challenges,” per a press release for their upcoming series “Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion.”

In the new series, the couple has a tight deadline of just three months to transform a 15,000-square-foot Waco estate that Chip Gaines purchased a few years back.

“What began as an exciting investment quickly became a massive undertaking when they discovered the property needed far more work than anticipated,” reads the release. “Now, Jo will step in to help transform the outdated property into a beautiful home ready for its next chapter. “

“Howdy Folks! Chip Gaines, here. Have you ever thought, ‘Boy, I wish I had a house with more house?’ Well then saddle up, folks. We bought a mansion,” Chip announces in the first trailer for the show, delivering the line in the style of a low-rent used car salesman, right down to the addition of gyrating inflatables.

The camera then pans out to show the property in all its glory. “Chip bought a mansion,” Joanna intones, prompting her husband to add, “Boy, am I regretting it.”

Chip then reveals, “We’ve got three months to flip this house.”

“We don’t have a ton of time. We’ve got to sell it,” Joanna agrees, later adding, “This will be the biggest fixer we’ve ever done.”

An ‘Ambitious and Unique’ Reno

Magnolia Network

“Chip has always been a dreamer and risk taker, but even for him, buying a mansion was a bold move,” said Joanna Gaines.

“What started as a surprise quickly turned into one of our most ambitious and unique renovations to date. It challenged us creatively and stretched our comfort zones, but my favorite part was that Chip and I really got to work side by side in order to get this massive house across the finish line and on the market,” she added.

A Massive Project On a Large Scale

Magnolia Network

“The six-episode series take viewers inside every step of the transformation as Chip and Jo navigate unexpected setbacks, budget challenges and the unique opportunities that come with renovating a property of this scale,” the release continues.

“In the premiere, the couple hosts a pre-renovation open house to gather feedback from realtors and the community as they develop a plan for the massive project ahead,” the release adds. “To help shape her vision, Jo leans on her designer friends for guidance and a fresh perspective. Then, as work gets underway; Chip searches for creative ways to offset costs, including selling salvaged materials from the property, while Jo focuses on balancing the home’s character with her signature design style.”

‘A Big Idea Only Chip Could Dream Up’

Magnolia Network

According to Magnolia Network president Allison Page, “Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion” represents the biggest and most ambitious project that the couple has ever taken on.

“What makes this project so entertaining is that it begins with a big idea that only Chip could dream up,” said Page. “As the renovation unfolds, viewers will experience every twist and turn alongside Chip and Joanna while watching them navigate a project unlike anything they’ve tackled before. It’s unpredictable, fun, and a compelling next chapter in the ‘Fixer Upper’ story.”

Viewers will follow the Joanna as she travel throughout East Texas in search of unique pieces with which to furnish the mansion, while Chip will tackle the estate’s massive grounds as he tries his hand at landscaping.

“As the renovation nears completion, the couple will put the finishing touches on the property before welcoming real estate professionals back to experience the dramatic reveal and see whether the ambitious project was worth the risk,” the release adds

“Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion” will make its debut with back-to-back episodes beginning Sunday, December 27, at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Magnolia Network and HGTV.