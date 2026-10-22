HGTV Star Reveals He ‘Was at My Lowest’ During Cancer Battle: ‘But I Was Still Fighting Through It’

Charlie Kawas is celebrating his hard work on and off screen as the finale of his first season of HGTV’s “Botched Homes” aired on October 21, 2026. Kawas opened up about his cancer journey on the show, which ended with some amazing news about his health.

Charlie Kawas Reveals He ‘Was at My Bottom’ During Cancer Journey

Kawas was diagnosed with testicular cancer while filming “Botched Homes,” but he was determined to continue production on the show.

On October 21, the HGTV Instagram account shared a look at the show’s finale. In the clip, Kawas explains, “I got the projects completed, clients are happy, treatments are done.”

He continues, “I was at my lowest, I was at my bottom. But I was still fighting through it.”

“Listen, guys, I got the results … I’m cancer free!” Kawas shares. “Going through something like this is an eye opener. Sometimes we’re tough, During my treatment, that’s when I was the most vulnerable.”

“And that’s where I had to lean on my team,” he adds. “You gotta stay positive, keep your head up. You gotta appreciate what life is about.”

The HGTV star wrote in the comments, “🙏❤️🙏 We did it!”

Fans flooded the comments section with supportive messages, including, “Good news!!” and “Wish you the very best for your future 🙏🙏.”

“What a process that must have been for you and your family. Hearing you say you’re cancer free is like hearing Adele signing Hello it’s me. Just happy goosebumps,” another fan commented. “So happy for you, your family, and your work family!”

One fan shared, “You are amazing! 👏👏👏 Can’t wait to watch. God Bless 🙏”

“Please another season of Botched #HGTV 👏🙏✝️,” another fan wrote.

Kawas Opened Up About Why He Continued Filming After Cancer Diagnosis

In an October 2026 interview with Realtor.com, Kawas shared why it was important to him to show his cancer journey on “Botched Homes.”

“I want to inspire people, and I want to show them, ‘Listen, you can get through this. Just keep plugging away. Keep positive, keep your head up. And that’s it,” he explained. “You’re going to get through it.'”

Kawas continued, “It’s almost like this secret hidden family that’s out there. When you hear that someone has cancer or had cancer, you know what they went through as someone who went through it already. It’s like, you have a warm spot in your heart to just give them love and strength and whatever you could give.”

“I’ve been through it, and I’ve met a lot of people during this journey, and it’s a tough, tough place to be in,” he said. “But the fact that I could turn on the TV and see this and go back to it … it’s a happy place.”

The HGTV star shared that he had a lot of support along the way. “It’s awesome. It was what it was. We got through it,” he shared. “My family was there, my crew was there, and the production team were there. The medical staff helped, everybody was there and on board, and we got through it, and we got to the other side.”

Kawas added, “Being in remission now and being on the other side is huge. I’m very happy to be here. I’m thankful to have the ability to share my story.”