Joanna Gaines Shares Rare Photos of Eldest Daughter on Her 20th Birthday

The years start coming and they don’t stop coming!

HGTV fans were shocked to learn that Chip and Joanna Gaines’ eldest daughter, Ella Gaines, is no longer a teenager. The proud mom shared a sweet montage video of the 20-year-old on her milestone birthday.

Ella Turns 20

On Tuesday, October 20, the “Fixer Upper” alum took to social media to wish her eldest daughter the happiest of birthdays.

“T W E N T Y,” Joanna wrote alongside her tribute video, which was set to “Time Flies” by Shakey Graves. “You are radiant ✨ You shine 🪩 We love you so much Ella ❤️.”

The video began with a black and white look at the birthday decorations at the family’s home in Waco. A giant 2-0 balloon was hung alongside tinsel garland swooping down from the ceiling. The table was filled with wrapped presents as Ella sat smiling.

The next clip showed the birthday girl with her simple vintage white cake, blowing out 20 candles. The proud mom even included a throwback photo of her baby girl with a big smile.

“Wait! What? 20? Happy birthday ❤️🇦🇺” one fan commented.

“Gosh 20! We watched her grow on fixer upper. Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter!” another remarked.

“What?!?! 20?!?! Happy birthday to sweet Ella🎂🥳🩷” a third chimed in.

“Ella??? When!! Happy Birthday and thank you mom and dad for sharing her with your viewers and letting us watch her grow up,” another fan wrote.

Yet another added, “Ohhh! Wow! I watched the show when she was just a little girl! I can’t believe how much she’s grown! Happy birthday! 💖💖💖”

After walking away from HGTV in September 2017, Chip and Joanna largely kept their children out of the spotlight. However, fans got a rare glimpse of Ella during the couple’s spinoff series, “Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House” in 2025.

“In true Colorado style, we had a surprise Spring snowstorm last night. But today, I’m excited because I’m here with my daughter Ella. Chip has always told Ella, ‘Hey, before you go to college, I want you to flip a house, do a project,'” Joanna said during the premiere episode in December 2025. “She’s always mentioned that she wants to do something in design. We’ve actually looked for houses in Waco, [but] didn’t find anything. But Chip had this fun idea to let her tackle the little cottage as her first design project.”

According to Jo — who also shares sons Duke, Drake, and Crew, and daughter Emmie, with Chip — she and Ella are “very similar in our styles.”

“We both love plants, we love charming, cottagey things, we love story,” the Magnolia owner said. “So my biggest hope with letting her tackle this cottage is that it builds confidence in her.”

Joanna continued, “The idea that my daughter who is now an adult, has decided to take on what her mother does, and I get to teach her—I don’t know, it just feels like this beautiful full circle moment.”

The freshly 20-year-old, who attends New York City’s Parsons School of Design, previously interned for her parents’ company.