Joanna Gaines Gives Fans a Sneak Peek at Her Incredible Holiday Shop

As October draws to a close, many are excited to start decorating for the winter holidays. HGTV alum Joanna Gaines is ready to get a jump-start on the season and can’t wait to show off her latest holiday designs.

While the Gaines family has their holiday traditions, they’re excited to be a part of their fans’ homes too. In a new video, Joanna eagerly gave fans the inside scoop on her Magnolia Home displays and what shoppers can expect to see when they stop by.

Joanna Gaines Is Ready For the Holidays to Arrive

Joanna Gaines simply can’t wait for the holiday season to arrive.

“I knew there was a reason for keeping every visual display in the warehouse 🤭Come visit the Holiday Shop at Magnolia Home at the Silos for all things festive!” the entrepreneur captioned a new Instagram update.

“So I’m going to walk you through Magnolia Home,” Joanna told her audience, noting that the team is still setting up the displays. “The difference between the market and Magnolia Home: the souvenirs, the tabletop, decor and gifts are over at the market. In this space, which is Magnolia Home, you’ll truly see these room scenes come to life.”

“Whether it’s bedroom, dining, living, and now, with it being the holiday shop, you’ll see that woven into all these spaces. Good thing I’m a hoarder on these visual displays,” the mother of five quipped.

Joanna Gaines went on to walk her viewers through the displays, noting that they pulled some of their favorite decor from their archives. From decorative mini cottages to wooden trees, there is no shortage of fun festive items for customers to include in their holiday decor. They also sell many stocking stuffers that make excellent gifts.

It’s certainly shaping up to be a spectacular Christmas wonderland.

And it’s not just about the shopping experience. Joanna showed off a cute display area for families to take photos and make sweet memories together.

There will also be a large space filled with unique ornaments for families to decorate their trees with. Joanna shares that her brand is very particular about design and wants to craft something shoppers will truly appreciate.

“We’re really thoughtful about, ‘What’s the story? What feels like one of a kind?'” the mother of five explained.

Fans Can Shop the Magnolia Line at Target

While plenty of fans would love to visit Joanna Gaines’ shop in person, the HGTV alum recognizes that isn’t necessarily possible. Instead, she’s bringing the holiday magic closer to home for her fans. Magnolia now has a partnership with Target.

Joanna appeared in an advertisement for the collaboration, delivering the official “Holiday Style Report.”

“We’re continuing to see classic Christmas colors make a strong showing, including warm wood tones, layered greenery, and timeless holiday details. We’re also seeing holiday reds and greens appearing throughout the home. Bold choice by the designer,” the entrepreneur promoted her line, offering a wink at the camera.

The “Hearth & Hand with Magnolia” collection is now available in Target stores and online.