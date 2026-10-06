See the Brand-New Collection Joanna Gaines Just Dropped at Target

Fall is in the air and many are excitedly preparing for the upcoming holiday season. “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines has already been promoting her gorgeous fall collection in her shops.

The Magnolia Network star now has some exciting news to share. Though the Christmas holidays are still months away, her new holiday collection is available for purchase at Target.

See what Joanna has to say about her new line and why the items are the perfection addition to any home this season.

Joanna Gaines Can’t Wait For Fans to See Her New Line in Stores

Halloween is still over three weeks away, but plenty of families around the world are excited to start decorating for Christmas. Now, fans will have the opportunity to include some of Joanna Gaines’ own designs in their home. Her collection is now available in Target.

“The holiday style report is in 🎄 @joannagaines shares what she’s loving this season, from nostalgic details to classic Christmas touches inspiring the new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection,” Target’s Instagram account shared this week.

“Good evening. I’m Joanna Gaines reporting live from Waco, Texas,” the designer states in the video, mimicking a new anchor. “This just in — the holiday decorating season is officially underway.”

“We’re continuing to see classic Christmas colors make a strong showing, including warm wood tones, layered greenery, and timeless holiday details. We’re also seeing holiday reds and greens appearing throughout the home. Bold choice by the designer,” Joanna winks at the camera.

Right away, fans went wild for the collab.

“I want every single thing! The train! Gahhhh!!🎄🎄❤️❤️” one Instagram user wrote.

“Best holiday collection yet! 🎄❤️” another added.

The ‘Fixer Upper’ Star’s New Line Receives Raving Reviews

The new items have everything a cozy home needs to ring in the holidays in style. Already, Joanna Gaines’ new decor is making a splash with reviewers.

“Like taking a step back in time to Christmases past, this collection is packed with classic holiday decor ideas that’ll make you feel like a child again,” Devin Toolen writes for Homes & Gardens. “A traditional color palette of red and green sets the scene of this near-200-piece drop, while certain trend-driven details give this collection its modern heirloom appeal.”

Toolen highlights the brass touches throughout the collection, sure to give each home a vintage and refined holiday look.

Joanna Gaines’ “Hearth & Hand with Magnolia” collection is now available to shop at Target.

The Gaines Family Also Has Other Stunning Holiday Decor

While fans eagerly look forward to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Christmas line each year, the couple has plenty more to offer.

They’re also promoting their “Thanksgiving Table” line as the holiday approaches. It’s the perfect opportunity for fans to stock up on cooking and home goods, designed to help any host put on the perfect holiday evening.

In the meantime, fans are excitedly looking forward to new content that Chip and Joanna Gaines put out. As the holidays approach, there will surely be many more announcements to come.