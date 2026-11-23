As November draws to a close, the holiday season is well on its way. HGTV star Jonathan Scott looks forward to the winter festivities each and every year. Now, he’s opening up about some of his favorite decorating tips.

Above all else, Jonathan wants his fans to know that they can also have a beautiful holiday display without breaking the bank.

Jonathan Scott Has Plenty of Handy Tips for Holiday Decorations

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In 2024, Jonathan Scott and his fiancée, Zooey Deschanel, gave fans a peek inside their holiday decor. The HGTV star loves to throw a big of nostalgia into his decorating scheme. But above all else, it needs to be fun and inviting.

“There are lots of different rules when decorating for the holidays, but of course, as we know, rules are meant to be broken,” the Canadian designer shares in the video. “So it really depends on your comfort level.”

There’s always a lot of pressure to buy new, bigger, and better decorations every year. However, even Jonathan Scott reuses his favorite items.

“We reuse most of our Christmas decorations from year to year and sometimes we’ll introduce something new, like our little gingerbread people,” Scott shared. “But it’s nice to have a little bit of the old and a little bit of the new. And some of the stuff is just made out of cardboard.”

To add a little bit of a personal touch, the designer recommends having a family craft time with the kids.

Jonathan Scott Weighs In on the Real vs. Fake Tree Debate

As for the Christmas tree, Jonathan Scott admits it’s perfectly fine to have an artificial one. He admits he prefers it that way so he doesn’t need to cut down a new one each year. Even so, he has several little tricks to make his tree special.

“There’s the tree itself that’s already pre-wired with lights,” the HGTV star explains. “Then, we add additional lights to it that have a different chasing effect and larger light bulbs so you get this really beautiful depth to the lighting.”

From there, he adds glass balls to the tree that add a little extra illumination from the lights. And of course, lots of tinsel is a must-have.

As for Jonathan Scott’s personal holiday display, he enjoys collecting nutcrackers. In the video, he proudly displayed his large group.

The Property Brothers Give Fans Permission to Decorate as Early as They Want

Some people find it controversial to decorate for Christmas before Thanksgiving. However, the Property Brothers gave their fans full permission to get started as early as November 1.

After Halloween wrapped up, the Scott twins shared a hilarious Instagram video revealing their transition to Christmas decor. As much as they love Halloween, the brothers also enjoy spending quality time with their loved ones and ringing in the cozier winter holidays together.

Fans look forward to seeing more helpful holiday decor tips from Drew and Jonathan Scott as Christmas and the New Year draw closer.