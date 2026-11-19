Tara Lipinski has taken on a new role as HGTV’s “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown” host, and she is opening up about why she signed on to the Christmas decorating show and how her toddler daughter loves DIY projects.

Tara Lipinski Discusses Inspiration Behind New HGTV Show

For some people, Lipinski was a surprising choice for host, but she is a big fan of Christmas and a keen decorator. “If you actually know me well, you know that I am a decorating fanatic,” Lipinski said in an interview with Parade, published on Tuesday, November 17. “But more importantly, a Christmas fanatic. It is my happiest time of the year. I grew up with a mom who is a huge decorator and so talented. She should have been an interior designer, but she was stuck in a rink with me.”

She continued, “But we grew up just loving decorating together, having these traditions, having these memories. Now it’s three generations with my daughter, which is really sweet.”

“Big Bargain Holiday Showdown” sees teams compete with a $500 budget and only 48 hours to create memorable Christmas decorations, showcasing creativity and skills that could inspire viewers at home to try making their own. In a statement to People, Lipinski said, “I’ve spent my whole life being judged on ice. Now I’m trading the ice for a whole new type of winter competition to prove you don’t need a Santa-sized budget to make some serious holiday magic.”

In addition to Lipinski, design experts Ashley Dixon and Clinton Avery Tharp are also part of the show. Tharp announced his excitement about joining the show in an Instagram post on October 27.

Tara Lipinski Shares Appeal of DIY Crafts

Lipinski spoke about the appeal of DIY projects and how cost-effective they are. “Of course, people love looking at nice things,” she told Parade. “But then when you go to think about doing it yourself, you’re like, ‘Oh, cool. So I’m going to spend thousands and thousands of dollars to try to replicate this.’”

As a mom of 3-year-old girl, Georgie Winter, whom she and her husband, Todd Kapostasy, welcomed via surrogate, Lipinski said the DIY aspect of the show really appealed to her, as she revealed she is “constantly trying to find little craft projects to do.” She added, “It just feels like a very sweet way to make more traditions with my family, doing more DIY and then finding items where you can really just get creative. It opens your mind to looking around at what you have or some cheaper, more inexpensive items that you can then utilize to make something really fun and cool.”

Lipinski made similar comments in an interview with TV Insider on November 9. “It’s like the Griswolds at my house,” she said. “I have a storage unit for my Christmas decorations, as well as decorations for many other holidays. I grew up with a mom who really loved the holidays, and decorating was a huge part of my childhood. To be able to do this show was sort of a dream come true.”