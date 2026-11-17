“Sin City Rehab” star Alison Victoria is one of the hardest-working people in the design industry. Throughout season 2, fans have watched her tackle several obstacles in her way.

While many of her stressors stem from her design projects, the 45-year-old is also dealing with some personal challenges too. This season, fans enjoyed seeing Alison Victoria share a tender moment with her partner, Brandt Andersen.

Alison Victoria Relies on Her Boyfriend for Comfort

HGTV star Alison Victoria is always up for a challenge. But as seen on “Sin City Rehab” this season, she’s starting to wonder if she accepted more work than she can reasonably deal with. Talking it out with her boyfriend, Brandt, helps settle her mind.

“May this kind of relationship find me. #SinCityRehab,” HGTV captioned a new video on its Instagram account. “Find a man who will listen while you talk about your podcast.”

“I want to keep going with the podcast,” Alison Victoria begins in the clip as she strolls down the beach, hand in hand with Brandt. “But I don’t love setting it up in the living room in Vegas. I don’t love booking the talent myself.”

In a confessional, the HGTV explained that she’s under a tremendous amount of stress at the moment. The only thing giving her any reprieve is spending time with Brandt.

“We play off each other so well, and he gives me such great advice. So, I need a little peace right now,” she explains.

“Well yeah, you’re doing everything,” Brandt tells Alison as they walk along the beach. “That’s a ton of work on top of the hundred other jobs you already have. Maybe you’re putting a lot of pressure on yourself right now, do you think?”

“I don’t like the balance of it. I think I’m more stressed than I am having fun,” the HGTV star replies.

Brandt jokingly interjects, asking if she was breaking up with him. Alison laughs as he prepares to walk into the ocean. Though the designer has a lot of stress on her plate, her partner knows just how to make her laugh and ground her again.

Fans loved seeing the sweet exchange.

“So cute. So sweet. I want this, 🥹” a fan shared in the comments.

“You two complement each other…I love the way you refer to your person as your partner….” another added.

The Couple Began Their Love Story in 2024

In September, Alison Victoria and Brandt Andersen celebrated another year of happiness.

“Another year of you. Another year of us. I could never have dreamed up that this would one day be my life…my love, my partner,” the HGTV star penned a tribute to her partner. “My greatest adventure and my home, all wrapped up in one. Every day is better and every laugh is deeper with you in it. Happy birthday to my sexy, refined, rugged surfing cowboy. I can’t believe you’re real. Xx”

The pair publicly confirmed their relationship in 2024 at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Fans wish them nothing but a lifetime of happiness moving forward.

Fans can catch new episodes of “Sin City Rehab” each Wednesday at 9 p.m. on HGTV.