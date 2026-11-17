Egypt Sherrod just turned 50, and she’s sharing some words of wisdom as she enters a new chapter of life. The former HGTV star got candid about this milestone birthday, revealing that she’s no longer interested in explaining herself or proving her worth to others.

Egypt Sherrod Celebrates Turning 50 With Powerful Message

On November 16, Sherrod took to Instagram to share a message for her 50th birthday.

“FIFTY. 🥹✨ Half a century of becoming. And somehow, I feel like I’m just getting started,” she wrote in the caption. “I’ve spent so much of my life building, achieving, nurturing, providing, proving, and pouring into everything and everyone around me.”

Sherrod continued, “I’ve celebrated mountaintop moments that took my breath away and survived valleys that nearly took the breath out of me. I’ve known the beauty of answered prayers and the heartbreak of prayers that seemed to go unanswered. I’ve been celebrated, misunderstood, loved, criticized, embraced, and underestimated.”

“And through it all, God has never taken His hand off my life. Not once. And today, at 50, I can finally say … I really, really love the woman I’m becoming,” Sherrod noted.

The “Married to Real Estate” star passed on some valuable life lessons she’s learned.

“Here’s what 50 has taught me: Peace is more valuable than applause. Purpose is greater than popularity. And being needed is not the same as being loved,” she explained. “I no longer feel compelled to explain every decision, defend every misunderstanding, or prove my worth to people committed to overlooking it.”

“I’ve learned that strength doesn’t always look like carrying more,” Sherrod shared. “Sometimes it looks like putting something down. Sometimes it looks like saying no. Sometimes it looks like choosing yourself without an ounce of guilt.”

She noted, “The major thing that the first 50 years taught me, is that God’s plans will always be bigger than the ones I make for myself. I don’t know everything this next chapter holds, but I know Who holds it.”

“For the next chapter, I want to be fully present for the life I’ve worked so hard to build,” Sherrod added. “I want more laughter that makes my stomach hurt, more slow mornings, more stamps in my passport, more dancing for absolutely no reason, more meaningful moments with the people I love, and more room for God to surprise me. 👑❤️”

Fans Share Sweet Messages for Egypt Sherrod

Fans flooded the comments section with sweet messages for Sherrod’s big birthday.

“Happy Birthday! I saw you recently at a conference in Las Vegas and you look amazing!!! Cheers to another 50 🥂💕,” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “Happy birthday my fave TV celebrity 😂❤️🔥🎉✨🫶🏽🥳! Enjoy your day!”

“Happy 50th Birthday! May you continue to receive the blessings of prosperity and joy as you have brought so much fierce positivity and inspiration to me and so many others!🎂❤️🥂🎉” another fan noted.

One follower wrote, “Absolutely wonderful and beautiful. Happy 50th Birthday. God bless you with many many more wonderful years ❤️🙌👏.”

Sherrod’s husband, Mike Jackson, commented: “Fifthnomenal!!! Amazing, beautiful, talented, sexy, giving, chosen, blessed and highly favored. Happy Birthday Baby! I love you.”