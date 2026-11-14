Jonathan & Drew Scott Reveal the Surprising Truth About the Iconic ‘Brady Bunch’ House

The iconic house from “The Brady Bunch” may look familiar to millions of television viewers, but its connection to the beloved sitcom is not quite what many people think.

Now, Drew and Jonathan Scott are sharing some behind-the-scenes details about the famous property and the massive renovation that brought the television home to life.

During a recent episode of their podcast, the “Property Brothers” stars discussed the house, which became one of the most recognizable homes in television history.

The Two Dish About the House

Jonathan pointed out that many people do not realize how different the actual property was from the house viewers saw inside the show.

“‘Brady Bunch’ house! We know this place well. You know how many people dont realize that the only house photographed more than that house in America is the White House. And most people dont realize that it was a set.

“If you actually look at the set and then look at the outside of the house it didnt even line up. The window isn’t where the window would have been and stuff like that.”

The original property was used for exterior shots of the sitcom, while the interior scenes were filmed on a soundstage. That meant the house did not actually have the familiar living room, kitchen and other spaces that audiences associated with the Brady family.

Drew explained that the brothers took on the challenge of bringing those two versions of the house together during their renovation project.

“When we renovated the ‘Brady Bunch’ house, we put the set into the house that had never existed there. So that’s worldwide renovation was. So now, we merged both of those worlds. Took a lot. But we know and love this house, so It feels like there is a little bit of bias”

The project was the focus of HGTV’s “A Very Brady Renovation,” which brought the Scott brothers together with members of the original cast to recreate the home’s television interiors.

The Two Previously Spoke About the Renovations

In 2019, Drew and Jonathan spoke with Us Weekly about the ambitious undertaking. They explained that transforming the property required recreating rooms that had never actually existed inside the original house.

“The house was just an exterior — nothing was shot inside. Now, we’re putting the interiors you saw on TV in the home, which was one of the most massive projects we’ve ever done,” Jonathan told the publication. “We brought back the Brady cast, who are all in there swinging sledgehammers.”

The renovation also received help from fans who wanted to contribute pieces of the show’s history. Drew said viewers offered memorabilia and decorations that helped the team make the recreated rooms feel authentic.

“Trying to find all these authentic [decor] items and one-of-a-kind elements was really fun too,” he said. “Fans have all this memorabilia from the original show and offered it up to us for free.”

The brothers also witnessed firsthand just how much the property meant to viewers. Jonathan recalled seeing people stop outside to photograph the home, even while the renovation was underway.

“It was mindblowing because people were just showing up on the street and taking pictures, not even knowing that we were filming, because it’s one of the most iconic homes in America.”

Originally airing from 1969 to 1974, The Brady Bunch became a television staple, and its exterior house remains closely tied to the show’s legacy. Thanks to the renovation, visitors can now see the familiar rooms recreated inside the actual property.