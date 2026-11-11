How Tara Lipinski Keeps Family Traditions Alive Through the Magic of Christmas

Olympic skater Tara Lipinski’s new Christmas show has HGTV fans brimming with excitement and plenty of holiday cheer.

As the mother of a young daughter, Christmastime is a period of joy and wonder in her household. Now, Lipinski gets to bring the magic to homes around the country on “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown.”

Tara Lipinski Adores Christmastime

Tara Lipinski has always been a superfan of the winter holidays. Hosting her very own HGTV series simply seemed like the perfect fit.

“I am a big Christmas gal,” the 44-year-old told Country Living in a new interview, noting that she has an entire storage unit solely dedicated to holiday decorations.

Lipinski grew up watching her own mother set the tone for holiday magic. Now, she strives to do that in her own home.

“My mom is a big decorator, and, when I was a kid, she just made Christmas so magical and so fun, and I have all of these childhood core memories,” the skater continued. “And now that I have a little toddler at home, that is even more magical. This show is sort of a match made in heaven for my love of Christmas and decorating.”

Tara Lipinski shared that her family lost quite a bit during the tragic Palisades Fire. They managed to salvage some of their family’s decorations, such as her grandmother’s Polish ornaments. While they haven’t had the decorations in their possession yet, they’re hoping to have them back this Christmas.

Lipinski Loves Seeing What Competitors Can Do on a Budget

The goal of “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown” is to show HGTV fans how they can decorate for the holidays without breaking the bank. There are plenty of DIY ideas and little things they can do to celebrate in style. That’s one element that Tara Lipinski loves most about the show.

“When I first heard about the $500 budget, I thought, it’s impossible,” Lipinski explained. “How are they gonna do this? And then you see these finished products, and you see these beautiful Christmas wonderlands that they were able to create on a budget like this, and it’s way more fun than just seeing a pretty decorated Christmas room that costs thousands and thousands of dollars.”

The Olympian told Country Living that she’s taking plenty of notes from the show’s competitors. She wants to incorporate some of their ideas into her own holiday decor to celebrate with her three-year-old daughter, Georgie. She’s keeping her own family traditions alive with a personal touch of her own.

“We really get into the Christmas spirit,” Tara shared. “I just want to make the holidays magical for [Georgie], and I know I personally love walking into the house at night with all the lights on. It’s cozy and warm, and that’s what life is about, right? Just creating a special place for you and your family, and creating these, hopefully, core memories for her.”

The Olympian Strives to Give Each Room Its Own Look

Overall, Tara Lipinski shared that creating a fun, unique experience for each room can go a very long way.

“We do a little bit of the traditional look in our living room with red and green, the old-fashioned lights, and some tinsel. But then in our bedroom, we do a winter white,” she added. “Everything is white and silver and snowy. And then, Georgie’s room is the cutest pink Christmas bedroom you could ever imagine. I have an entire storage unit that we keep for this stuff, so I decorate almost every room.”

New episodes of “Big Bargain Holiday Showdown” premiere on HGTV each Tuesday night at 9 p.m.