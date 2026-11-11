Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Share Update on 2 New Shows After HGTV Cancellation

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson have two new shows on the horizon, and they’ve got the latest scoop on what viewers can expect. HGTV fans have been missing the couple since their series, “Married to Real Estate,” was canceled.

Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Dish on Their New Shows

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During a November 2026 appearance on “The Deep End” podcast, Sherrod and Jackson shared more details about their upcoming shows: “Home Abroad” and “Deserving Design.”

Sherrod explained the idea behind “Home Abroad,” noting that people don’t realize “that process [of moving abroad] is big. People don’t understand what it means to pick up your life and move to other countries.”

“So, ‘Home Abroad’ is Mike and I traveling, looking literally for a home abroad and what that is like. So, we’ve completed [that and] we’re headed to Portugal,” she shared.

Jackson noted, “The audience is going to see the evolution and the process of what it takes to live abroad and what we figure is deemable for us. And throughout the process, you’re going to try to figure out, well where do they end up and what house will it be? Are they going to do any renovations or are they just going to keep it as is?”

“So all of that is happening in the process. And you won’t figure that out until you stick around to the end of it all,” he added. “So that’s that edge of your seat type of format.”

Sherrod continued, “And ‘Deserving Design’ we’re in production for right now.”

“It’s what we’re doing within our business, we believe in sowing seeds and giving back,” the former HGTV star explained. “The reality is, being on television all those years, we received letters and requests from people who really need help or know someone who deserves design.”

She added, “So we asked them to submit it to us, got more than almost 600 submissions and we’ve worked through them to find the ones that we are going to surprise with a deserving design. And so you guys will get to see that too.”

Mike Jackson & Egypt Sherrod Reveal What Fans Didn’t See on HGTV Show

During the interview, Sherrod and Jackson also shared that what fans saw on their HGTV show didn’t always reflect reality.

“People look at us and they would watch us on TV and put us on this pedestal as if they are the perfect couple, the perfect marriage,” Sherrod shared.

The “Married to Real Estate” star continued, “There is nothing perfect over here. We’re just two very imperfect people who love one another and our family, have prioritized that, and pray every day that God keeps us together.”

Jackson added, “Two imperfect people that continue to choose each other daily.”

Things might have looked perfect on screen, but Sherrod said that wasn’t always the case.

She explained, “There was a point where the world is looking at us like, ‘I want to be like Egypt and Mike. I love their marriage. They got it all. They got the business, the shows, the kids, the whole thing.'”

“And the cameras would go off and we’re like, ‘Get on my nerves,'” she said. “You know, you don’t see that part.”