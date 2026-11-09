Chip and Joanna Gaines Could Become Much Richer Amid Major Personal Development

HGTV‘s Chip and Joanna Gaines are about to become much richer with the pending sale of their Hillcrest Estate.

The 4,600-square-foot property may have found a new owner after being on the market for nearly six months.

Hillcrest Estate

The North Waco property, known as the Hillcrest Estate, which was originally built in 1903, was listed for $1.7 million. After renovating the property, Chip and Joanna operated the home as a vacation rental before deciding to part ways.

“Welcome to the beloved Hillcrest Estate, beautifully reimagined by Chip and Joanna Gaines. This extraordinary property embodies Southern charm at its finest, blending timeless character, refined updates, and thoughtful design throughout,” the property listing states. “Nestled on 1.9 picturesque acres in the heart of Waco, the estate features a fully renovated main residence and detached guest cottage, both impeccably designed and styled. Currently operating as a successful short-term rental, Hillcrest Estate offers established investment potential with the flexibility to continue its current use or transition into a remarkable private residence.”

According to the listing, the home is being sold fully-furnished—a rare find for a Gaines-designed property.

The home features hardwood floors, trim and millwork, wainscoting, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, and a breakfast nook. The primary suite has a spa-inspired bath with an oversized soaking tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. A separate guest cottage provides flexibility and privacy.

Gaines Mansion

Just down the street from the Hillcrest Estate lies the couple’s latest project: The Mansion.

Chip and Jo’s largest renovation yet — which is set to air on HGTV with the premiere of “Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion” in December — is seeking a buyer for $7,390,000.

The home features six bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms and a four-car garage and sits on a nearly two-acre lot.

“Welcome to 5305 Hillcrest Drive, a sprawling 5.7-acre property with expansive views of Lake Waco,” the property listing states. “Poised to begin an exciting new chapter, this home is slated as an upcoming project on Magnolia Network’s ‘Fixer Upper’. Led by Chip and Joanna Gaines, this home will be thoughtfully reimagined to reveal a timeless, more neutral-leaning palette for a future owner.”

Because the series has not yet aired, the property listing still features photos from before their extensive renovation.

“So, right now, this house is sactually, it’s been on the market for 3 years,” Joanna told Kylie Kelce during a recent appearance on her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast. “And then now, if you look online, the picture you see is the picture of the before. We can’t put the afters in because it’ll give it away. So if you look at it, you’re like, ‘Here are the before pictures.'”

The pair have recently sold off two other properties: The Gristmill (where Joanna used to film her cooking show) and the historic Waco Castle (which was featured on “Fixer Upper: The Castle” in 2022).

The 19th-century stone flour mill — which was the center of Joanna’s cooking show, “Magnolia Table” – was listed for $935,000, while the Castle was asking $2.7 million.